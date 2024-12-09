Signee Spotlight: Ben Hubbard, Bo Bryan and Stanley Anderson-Lofton

The December Signing Day is in the book, and it is portal time. Now is the time for an edition of the signee spotlight. This time we look at Ben Hubbard, Bo Bryan, and Stanley Anderson-Lofton. Let's start out first with Bo Bryan!

Advertisement



***Bo Bryan*** Why did you pick MT? What ultimately separated the Blue Raiders? I picked MTSU because of the coaching staff and being able to stay close to home. Almost all of my family has went to MTSU, and I was planning on going here even before I started football.

What other schools were in the picture? A few other schools were interested, but once MTSU offered, I wasn’t really interested anywhere else.

What do you like about Coach Mason? I like that coach Mason will keep everyone accountable and working hard everyday.

Expectations for Freshman year? For freshman year I expect to continue getting stronger and faster, hoping to earn some playing time

Xbox or Playstation? Xbox

Boneless or traditional wings? Boneless

Call of Duty or Fortnite? Call of Duty



***Stanley Anderson Lofton*** Why MT? What put them over the top? Coach Reeder really helped make my decision easy and as I went on My OV I really felt the love and it was genuine

What other schools were in the picture? To be honest I wasn’t considering any other schools maybe Lenoir Rhyne their qb coach is a great man

What do you like about Coach Mason? Coach Mason is as real as it gets and he reminds me of my high school coaches

Expectations for Freshman year? Compete and let the chips fall where they may I want to get there and establish myself learn the offense and not waste the opportunity being presented to me

Best NBA player ever and why? Best nba player of all time is LeBron James because his stats and longevity

Xbox or Playstation? I’m really an Xbox but got pressured into switching to ps5

Boneless or traditional wings? Boneless baby

Call of Duty or Fortnite? I’m a call of duty guy i don’t like all that building and stuff.

