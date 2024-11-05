Salter, Cooley presents massive challenge for MTSU defense

The Middle Tennessee defense has been bashed for nearly the entire 2024 season, and rightfully so, the unit is at the bottom of almost every CUSA team stat. One thing they’ve been bad at, in particular, is defending the run, giving up 193 yards per game on 5.1 YPC.

They must come ready to play this Saturday when one of the country's best QB/RB rushing duo, Quinton Cooley and Kaidon Salter, comes to town.

“Kaidon Salter, good player, he’s a productive dual-threat quarterback who can do it all. Their receiving core has been banged up, but when you have a running back but [Quinton] Cooley who can tote the mail, everything is at you,” says MTSU head coach Derek Mason. “They can run the football, take shots on play action, they’re a balanced offense.”

As Mason said, Liberty has a balanced offense but is led by the excellent rushing attack of Salter and Cooley, who both came off 1,000-yard seasons a year ago. Through seven games this year, they haven’t been as dominant as a year ago, but they still control the line of scrimmage on 5.8 YPC and 152 YPG between the two. The game plan for this week should be the same as Jax State a few weeks ago, containing the pocket and the run game, but that’s easier said than done when dealing with a Jamey Chadwell offense.

Last year, the Flames torched the Blue Raider defense as Salter put up 300 total yards while Cooley ran for 134 and three scores. MTSU lost several key pieces to their defense via the transfer portal, but they’ve shown flashes of being a productive defense over the past few weeks.

Following a masterclass on Saturday against the UTEP Miners, the Blue Raiders gained confidence, leading to a game that will make or break their bowl eligibility.

“It always comes down to the same things: we have to play our keys and have clean eyes to stay on top of it [Liberty run game],” said MTSU safety Xavier Williams. “We need to look at the UTEP game and clean up what we got wrong as a defense but also understand that each man must do their job every play. We must bring that mentality to practice so it carries over to the game.”

DUAL-THREAT STRUGGLES