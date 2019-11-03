Middle Tennessee State dropped yet another ballgame, this time to the 49ers of Charlotte. Rickey Fuquay Jr. chimes in with his thoughts on the outcome.

The defense fails miserably The Blue Raiders came into this matchup ranked dead last in total yards allowed with 474.8. It was another rough afternoon for MT as the 49ers mustered 440 yards on offense. MT's defense was gashed by Charlotte, who rushed for 248 total yards. You could point to the absence of Reed Blankenship. The Blue Raiders definitely could have used Blankenship's services. Still though, it's a next man up situation.

Offense falls flat Despite racking up a total of 330 yards and going one-for-one on fourth down conversions, it was still not good as the Blue Raiders went 2-for-9 on third down conversions and committed two turnovers offensively. That will not get it done whether you're at home or on the road.