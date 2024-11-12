Report Card: Liberty

MTSU was decimated by the Liberty Flames on Saturday afternoon, 37-17. There were some bright spots but also a lot of negatives for the Blue Raiders, Shayne Pickering and I have you covered with our position grades.





Quarterback

Conner

Nick Vattiato played a solid game on Saturday against the Liberty Flames, throwing for 263 yards and two touchdowns on a 66% completion rate. He played well enough for his team to compete, but unfortunately for him, the rest of the team could not say the same thing.

Grade: B+

Shayne

Nick Vattiato continues to give this team solid play here recently, passing for over 11 yards per completion against a strong secondary. This was with two of his top four wide receivers missing the game and that made it frustrating at times for the quarterback, but he began to show more and more leadership as the game went on, which was encouraging to see as this team searches for more consistent vocal leaders.

Grade: B+





Running back

Conner

The running backs weren’t a factor against the Flames, partially because of the poor play from the offensive line. But they could never get a consistent run game going, they did make an impact in the passing game, especially Terry Wilkins’ 17-yard touchdown reception

Grade: C+

Shayne

The run game was just not there at all for the entirety of the game against a solid Liberty front. When it was, plays were called back due to penalty. However, Terry Wilkins was able to make an impressive highlight play as he hauled in a receiving touchdown once the game was out of reach.

Grade: C





Wide receiver

Conner

The Blue Raiders were without Omari Kelly so several receivers would need to step up in his absence. Hayes Sutton did a nice job by hauling in three passes including a touchdown while Cam’ron Lacy made two big plays. But it wasn’t enough as the rest of the room were ineffective.

Grade: C-

Shayne

With no Omari Kelly and Gamarion Carter this unit struggled to help the quarterback move the ball down the field. Hayes Sutton came through a couple of times in important situations and Myles Butler was utilized early but neither were able to replace the two aforementioned players. By the end of the game it was rough with the holder having to be the team's deep threat for the fourth quarter.

Grade: C





Tight end

Conner

Holden Willis was not targeted enough, especially with Kelly not in the lineup, but he had a good day at the office. Five catches for 81 yards while blocking well to open up the few good runs that MTSU produced, exactly what you expected from the senior.

Grade: B+

Shayne

The same story continues as they get Holden Willis his designed targets in early and then forget he exists. That was not healthy facing a team like Liberty and by the time they came back to him, it was too late. He finished with five receptions for 81 yards. True freshman Brody Benke played some spot snaps and made his Blue Raider debut.

Grade: C+





Offensive line

Conner

This unit was disappointing to say the least, not only did they keep Flip Credle and Jekail Middlebrook from making some big runs, but they also allowed too much pressure on Vattiato. The Liberty defense was at the bottom for sacks, but they had five on Saturday.

Grade: D-

Shayne

The offensive line took a step back in what had been an effective unit in creating holes in the run the last couple of weeks. There was constant pressure on anything behind or at the line of scrimmage, whether it was rushing attempts, dropbacks for the quarterback, or screens. This unit also struggled with penalities against the Flames.

Grade: D+





Defensive line

Conner

True freshman Aidan Butts had the lone sack and TFL for the Blue Raiders as they couldn’t stop anything. Liberty ran for 339 yards and Kaidon Salter had plenty of time to dice up the MTSU defense.

Grade: F

Shayne

The defensive line got pushed around during this game, but a lot of the rushing yards given up were do to poor angles and discipline by the linebackers. Still the front got absolutely no push up front in any aspect of the game. True freshman Aidan Butts picked up a sack, his second in two games.

Grade: D





Linebacker

Conner

Similarly to the defensive line, this group was rough on Saturday. They didn’t get pressure, and they didn’t tackle well at the point of attack which allowed the Flames to rack up over 100 yards after contact.

Grade: F

Shayne

This unit was simply atrocious all game long. They could not make the right angles and then when they did, they could not make a single tackle. With a versatile and powerful downhill rushing attack like Liberty boasts, it led to a long day for the Blue Raiders defense.

Grade: F





Cornerback

Conner

Although this group didn’t tackle well, they were put in a bad spot where they were forced to tackle a big running back and shifty QB in open space. They played solid coverage and broke up several passes, but it wasn’t enough.

Grade: C

Shayne

In terms of pass coverage, the unit was solid overall outside of allowing some explosive touchdowns to Julian Gray. The team as a whole needs to tackle better.

Grade: C-





Safety

Conner

Xavier Williams carried this position group while leading the team in tackles with 13. He was excellent as always while Ricky Smith made a few plays to deny the Liberty receivers of catches. Decent coverage and tackling as a whole from this unit.

Grade: C+

Shayne

Xavier Williams led the team in tackles in tackles again. Rickey Smith made a couple big plays, but this unit did not avoid the tackling problem either. Somthing new they put forth for this game was having a third safety play in the box.

Grade: C





Special teams

Conner

Grant Chadwick continued his stellar freshman campaign with four punts for an average of 43 yards a boot. Zeke Rankin was perfect on the day and even knocked down a 48-yard field goal, and Mitchell Howell had a pair of solid kick returns.

Grade: B-

Shayne

Special teams continues to do their job. Zeke Rankin backed up his recent confidence with a 48-yard field goal make at the end of the game. Grant Chadwick continues to be an absolute weapon, having another punt of the year candidate during this game. If you take out his 30-yard boot to pin the Flames at their 11, he averaged nearly 47 yards per punt on three boots with two pinning Liberty inside their 20. Mitchell Howell made his debut in the second half returning kickoffs and had some success. The only flaw this unit had was a big one, however and that was lining up over the long snapper on a punt after forcing a huge three-and-out. This allowed Liberty the chance to go for the fourth down and extend a drive that would eventually see the Flames score and pull away in the game.

Grade: A-



