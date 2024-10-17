Report Card: Kennesaw State

MTSU got a much-needed win over the Kennesaw State Owls on Tuesday night to improve their record to 2-5 and keep bowl eligibility alive. Shayne Pickering and I are here to grade each position group and briefly describe why.

Quarterback

Conner

Nick Vattiato wasn’t on his A game Tuesday, but there’s a reason for that. Per his coach, the QB was “dead sick,” but continued to play through illness and turned out a solid performance. He tossed for 199 yards on a near 60% completion rate while getting his offense inside KSU territory multiple times.

Grade: C+

Shayne

Nick Vattiato was not anything spectacular but he was efficient in distributing to his playmakers. Penalities and a couple drops limited his statline along with a 103-degree fever, but he powered through to help put his team in position to win.





Grade: B-

Running Back

Conner

Jekail Middlebrook and Flip Credle looked good against the Owls. They ran for 91 yards on 4.3 YPC while Credle caught a trio of passes out of the backfield. Middlebrook had the team's only offensive touchdown as he continues to look impressive since returning from injury.

Grade: B

Shayne

Getting Jekail Middlebrook has been big for this offense with his playmaking ability. He has a bright future in Murfreesboro. He had the only offensive touchdown for either side on the night. Flip Credle had a strong game as well and had a touchdown of his own, but it was called back to a holding penalty that left a sour taste in Derek Mason's mouth. Letting him run with outside zone concepts opened up a lot for his skillset.

Grade: B+

Wide Receiver

Conner

Omari Kelly did Omari Kelly things, catching six passes for 77 yards and would’ve had more if Vattiato was able to find him deep. Gamarion Carter and Myles Butler only combined for two receptions, and I would like to see them play better to help balance the receiving core. But Kelly did enough as he further proved to be a top receiver in CUSA.

Grade: B

Shayne

Omari Kelly pieced together 77 yards and was consistently open. He embraced his role and took what was available to him which prevented any negative game-changing plays from happening. He had a punt return touchdown as well. The rest of the core could do better to balance out the group.

Grade: B-

Tight End

Conner

Get used to this position group having a good grade because Holden Willis is that guy and once again led this team in receptions and yards, catching eight balls for 92 yards. Willis is the best tight end in the conference and when MTSU needed a clutch catch, he made it happen. There's not much else to say besides enjoy this dude while the Blue Raiders have him because this is his last year of eligibility.

Grade: A

Shayne

Holden Willis was fed early and often, and it played a significant part in the win on Tuesday night. He would have recorded over a hundred yards on the night if his big play in the two minute drill before the half was not called back. He is a true weapon who catches anything near him. His blocking could stand to improve in the only negative of the night. True freshman preferred walk-on Evan Poticher had a strong game as a blocker and that could be something to watch moving forward. He played from the jump and was a positive factor all night.

Grade: A-

Offensive Line

Conner

This offensive line remains a mystery as they looked much improved last week against LA Tech, then allowed four sacks and nine TFLs less than a week later. Although they did look better in run blocking, pass pro was rough, bottom line.

Grade: D

Shayne

The offensive line began to work together as one to establish some running lanes for the tailbacks. True freshman Zach Clayton had a strong game at right tackle. Ellis Adams and Daniel Gonzalez left A LOT to be desired up front, especially in pass protection.

Grade: C-

Defensive Line

Conner

I liked what I saw from these guys, they only sacked the quarterback once but that was partially because Kennesaw doesn’t drop back and throw much. Outside of the first run, they helped hold the Owls to 71 yards on the ground while keeping the option game in check.

Grade: B+

Shayne

The defensive line had a strong night led by redshirt freshman nose tackle Shakai Woods, who had a dominant night. Damonte Smith put together a strong showing next to him. Another redshirt freshman, Anthony Bynum, had a massive sack. Once this unit put the first drive behind them, they had a very strong showing. However, it remains clear that this team just does not have a legitimate edge presence.

Grade: B+

Linebacker

Conner

Like the defensive line, this position group looked good on Tuesday night. They held the run game in check, got some pressure on the QB and played solid coverage on tight ends and running backs. Although he only had three tackles, inside backer Jordan Thompson had potentially the most important stop of the game on the opening drive fourth down to keep KSU out of the end zone.

Grade: B

Shayne

The linebackers put together a solid performance against an offense that is always pulling different offensive linemen and tight ends. Jordan Thompson had a strong game, playing confident in his reads and that allowed him to stop a 4th and goal play that set the tone for the defense in this game early on. Parker Hughes led the team in tackles with seven. Thompson also had two pass breakups that could have been interceptions.

Grade: B+

Cornerback

Conner

This was the best game that the corners had played all season. They covered well and kept the QB option from breaking free for a decent gain. De’Arre McDonald and Marvae Meyers had two key interceptions in the first half to keep a shutout intact. Myers’ pick was so impressive that it was Tuesday's SportsCenter No.3 play of the day. These guys showed up after being blamed for much of the defensive struggles this season.

Grade: A

Shayne

The quarterback play by Kennesaw State has just been simply awful, but this unit took a major step forward in this game. Getting De'Arre McDonald back and healthy has helped and he had a very impressive interception before the half. Marvae Myers is still learning how to cover down the field but he is such a playmaker when given the chance to make something happen on the ball. He stole a touchdown away from the Owls and hauled in an interception that would end up on SportsCenter. Tyrell Raby began to play a little bit in this game. How this unit looks against a stronger team such as Jacksonville State next week will be the true tell, but they played really well on Tuesday after a quick turnaround from a poor performance.

Grade: A

Safety

Conner

Khalib Johnson and Braden Bohannon took few deep shots against the secondary but when they did, John Howse IV and Xavier Williams were back there to break it up. They played the deep game well, made some big-time tackles and worked with the corners to shut down a QB option that is tricky to stop sometimes.

Grade: B+

Shayne

With poor quarterback play for the Owls, it was hard for them to push the ball down the field so the safeties were able to be up close to the line of scrimmage and they were relentless against the run. They will need to continue that next week.

Grade: B+

Special Teams

Conner

Zeke Rankin made both PATs but missed a 50-yard field goal by about a yard. Grant Chadwick did his thing with seven punts, downing two inside the 20 and averaging 46.1 yards a kick. Kelly returned punts and had four returns for 74 yards, including the 60-yard return touchdown, the first since Jaylin Lane in 2021.

Grade: A

Shayne

Omari Kelly was important here as he put the game away with a punt return for a touchdown. The word around the program is that the return was a real confidence boost for him as a returner. One would hope that this allows a dangerous playmaker more opportunities to make plays. True freshman punter Grant Chadwick got back on track and was elite all game long. Zeke Rankin missed a 50-yard field goal after his 45-yarder was called back due to a penalty. Penalties on special teams proved to be a consistent theme for this unit throughout the game. Kickoffs continue to be a struggle for this program's kickers.

Grade: B+



