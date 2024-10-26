Report Card: Jax State

Quarterback

Conner

Nick Vattiato was sensational on Wednesday, completing 69% of his passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns, and should’ve had a third, but redshirt freshman Ethan Crite dropped it. He didn’t force any passes and gave his team a great chance to win if not for the mistakes on both sides of the ball. He’s seemed to find his stride, throwing for 772 yards and four scores over the last three games.

Grade: B+

Shayne

Nick Vattiato played a strong game overall completing 69% of his passes for nearly 300 yards on the game and showing some nice touch at times. He tossed two touchdowns on the night and could've had a third if Ethan Crite was able to haul a tough deep pass in. He could have also had another one if he hadn't completely missed a wide open Jekail Middlebrook on a wheel route. Derek Mason said that Nick liked the new-look with having two players in the backfield pre-snap and it seemed to pay dividends.

Grade: B+

Running Back

Conner

Once again, the running backs were heavily underutilized, which led to the Gamecock defensive linemen pinning their ears back and getting pressure on Vattiato. Jekail Middlebrook and Flip Credle were efficient when given the ball, averaging 4.5 YPC, but weren’t used enough.

Grade: B

Shayne

The running backs were able to find running lanes again this week and it showed with several strong runs by both Flip Credle and Jekail Middlebrook. The latter could have had a touchdown if hit accurately at the end of the game as mentioned earlier. The team had to go away from the run in the second half to play catch-up but the backs are finally getting running lanes which is encouraging to see.

Grade: B

Wide Receiver

Conner

It was Omari Kelly and everyone else in the receiver room on Wednesday night. Kelly hauled in eight passes for 128 yards, his third game of the season with 100 or more yards and continuing his quest for 1,000 yards. I would’ve liked to see more guys get involved, but with WR1 cooking, it wasn’t necessary.

Grade: A-

Shayne

Omari Kelly shined for yet another week and did it without any back-breaking turnover plays. He continues to be one of the best receivers statistically in the country. Myles Butler came through when needed but was only targeted a couple of times. Ethan Crite flashed at times, filling in for an injured Gamarion Carter, but he did drop a contested touchdown catch. This offense has clearly become the Kelly and tight end Holden Willis show.

Grade: B

Tight End

Conner

Holden Willis had another great day for the Blue Raiders with six catches for 109 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown reception on the opening drive. Now, at 600 receiving yards, he ranks top 5 in the country for yards by a tight end, proving why he can be an NFL draft pick.

Grade: A

Shayne

With a handful of NFL scouts in attendance, Holden Willis showcased his dynamic playmaking abilities. This team needs to find ways to get him the ball in the middle parts of the game but he is truly one of the best weapons at the G5 level in the nation.

Grade: A

Offensive Line

Conner

Although the offensive line had a decent day and only gave up one sack, they were inconsistent and forced Vattiato to run for his life a good chunk of the time. They were a lot better than earlier in the season, but they still need to find consistency.

Grade: C+

Shayne

The offensive line showed some good things, opening up running lanes and giving Vattiato time to throw the ball downfield early in the game. The unit needs to become more consistent, but they seem to be improving each week despite constantly having to work through injuries.

Grade: C+

Defensive Line

Conner

Damonte Smith and Brandon Buckner had great days, with one sack apiece and ten total tackles but the defensive line as a whole struggled, mainly against the run. They did not hold the inside well, couldn’t set an edge to force the RBs inside, and helped allow 438 rushing yards.

Grade: F

Shayne

The defensive line was able to get some pressure in passing situations where Damonte Smith and Brandon Buckner each recorded a sack. However, they could not stop the run even if they knew when and where it was coming. Jax State has arguably the best offensive line in the conference and they imposed their will on the undersized MTSU defensive line all game, especially in the second half.

Grade: D+

Linebacker

Conner

Like the defensive line, this unit was awful in run support and couldn’t tackle anyone. 40% of JSU’s yards came after contact and the linebackers couldn’t get it done, contributing to the horrific performance by the defense.

Grade: F

Shayne

The linebacker play was rough, to say the least. They constantly missed tackles and did not contain anything. A missed sack on a third down early in the second half by Jordan Thompson kind of gave the game to the Gamecocks in a way. Muaaz Byard did recover a fumble in the red zone, but even then there was an uncalled twelve men on the field for the Blue Raiders.

Grade: D-

Cornerback

Conner

The secondary was the lone bright spot on the MTSU defense, locking down the Jax State receivers for just 137 yards and a 55% completion rate by Tyler Huff. They didn’t tackle well, but it also didn’t help that rushers got through the front seven and to the third level. The corners shouldn’t have been in that spot, but you must tackle better.

Grade: C+

Shayne

The cornerbacks were able to shut down the pass a good amount which meant a lot of scrambling for Tyler Huff, which was something that killed this defense as the front seven could not contain. The secondary as a whole needs to improve their tackling, but in pass coverage, they did their job.

Grade: B-

Safety

Conner

Aside from one play, the safeties did their job and didn’t allow any deep shots, but they also tackled well. Xavier Williams led the team with 13 total tackles on the night and was phenomenal in his new position. John Howse IV was off but still finished with three tackles and helped neutralize the JSU passing attack.

Grade: B

Shayne

The safeties did not allow explosive plays in the passing game, but they certainly did in the run game with terrible angles and tackling performances. This unit has to become a lot more physical to round out what they can provide to this team.

Grade: C

Special Teams

Conner

Grant Chadwick did his thing with four punts, averaging 48 yards a kick and Zeke Rankin showed why he is one of the best kickers in CUSA. Nailing two 47-yard field goals, just three yards shy from tying his career-long.

Grade: B+

Shayne

Zeke Rankin came in and nailed a 47-yard field goal in what was a big score at the time. Grant Chadwick was absolutely electric in flipping the field on Wednesday night, which was very needed. The one negative is that Omari Kelly is still feeling uncomfortable as a punt returner, and that has taken away opportunities for big plays in the third element of the game. He passed up a return where there was nobody within seven or eight yards of him after the catch. All in all, Luke Paschall's unit is finally starting to show consistently what they can be.

Grade: A-