Productive Houston safety transfer Juwon Gaston picks MTSU

Houston safety transfer Juwon Gaston (Gaston)

Middle Tennessee is not done adding to its roster just yet, as former Houston safety Juwon Gaston has committed to the program. In 14 games over the last two seasons, Gaston was an important part of the Cougars' defensive back room. He stepped away from the team after participating in four games to preserve his redshirt. As a former junior college standout, he now has three years of eligibility remaining to use.

Coming out of high school, Gaston signed with in-state Auburn before ultimately going the junior college route. In nine games during his lone season at Northeast Mississippi C.C., he recorded 53 tackles, five pass breakups, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. When he arrived in Houston the next year, he immediately became a contributor and an important part of the safety rotation. He appeared in ten games for the Cougars, including starting games at strong safety against West Virginia and Kansas State. During that season, he posted 19 tackles, including one for loss. He was off to a strong start production-wise this season, tallied 13 tackles, including one for loss, in his four games before he implemented his redshirt. In all three of his collegiate seasons, he recorded a substantial amount of solo tackles from his safety position, which is encouraging for a defense that struggled to tackle with the secondary last season.