As Middle Tennessee looks to compete for the Conference USA title under Derek Mason, the first step was rebuilding the trenches, and that took a significant step forward by adding in-state offensive tackle Kyle Larkin.

The in-state standout was a long-standing priority target for Middle Tennessee as they looked to add more size and athleticism up front, and the Blue Raiders got just that in the 6-foot-6 and 290-pound tackle.

Last season, Larkin took a step forward at Ravenwood, facing the top public school talent in the state of Tennessee. His size and athleticism allowed him to gain leverage as a run blocker as part of an offensive line unit that paved the way for an explosive offense.

Larkin joins Ravenwood teammate and receiver Ben Hubbard as Middle Tennessee commits as this recruiting class is quickly adding depth to the future of the football program.