Preseason Positional Preview: Wide Receivers
Fall camp is officially underway, and competition battles will inevitably ensue as the coaching staff attempts to determine the depth chart ahead of week one against Tennessee Tech.
As fall camp gets underway, GoMiddle will preview each position and what to expect this season. Today, we look at the receiver position as it takes a completely new shape this fall.
RETURNING VETERANS
|Player
|Class
|Stats
|
Javonte Sherman
|
Redshirt Junior
|
- 19 receptions
- 125 yards
- 6.6 yards per catch
|
Kellen Stewart
|
Redshirt Junior
|
- 3 receptions
- 17 yards
- 5.7 yards per catch
- 1 rush for 1 yard
|
Cam'ron Lacy
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
- Played in 3 games
|
Ethan Crite
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
- Played in 2 games
While the majority of targets this season should be going to the newcomers, the receivers that stuck around provide intriguing upside as well. Javonte Sherman gives this team a combination of size and experience that the rest of the roster doesn't have at 6-foot-2 and 216 pounds and appearing in 18 games at Middle Tennessee over his career. Kellen Stewart played in nine games last year after transferring from Austin Peay. The offense favored the smaller receivers like him last year, allowing him to gain valuable playing time that can help add depth inside this year, and he should be a factor in the return game. Cam'ron Lacy is another smaller slot option but is dynamic with the ball in his hands as he showed in the spring game. Because of this, he could be a factor on special teams potentially as well. Ethan Crite will add more depth to the outside.
INCOMING COLLEGIATE TRANSFERS
|Player
|Class
|Stats
|Omari Kelly
|
Junior
|
- 2 receptions
- 45 yards
- 22.5 yards per catch
(Auburn)
|
Myles Butler
|
Redshirt Junior
|
- 35 receptions
- 453 yards
- 12.9 yards per catch
- 6 TD
(Central Arkansas)
|
Gamarion Carter
|
Redshirt Junior
|
- 3 receptions
- 89 yards
- 29.7 yards per catch
(Vanderbilt)
|
Hayes Sutton
|
Redshirt Senior
|
- 47 receptions
- 437 yards
- 9.3 yards per catch
- 3 TD
(2022 at Brown)
Omari Kelly comes in from Auburn and should have an instant impact. The versatile playmaker should be the top receiver on this year's team and has the chance to form a dynamic connection between himself and quarterback Nick Vattiato. Central Arkansas transfer Myles Butler has had as good of a start to fall camp as anyone and should see a lot of reps on the outside. He is another big and physical presence in the room. Gamarion Carter transfers in after being the odd man out of a talented Vanderbilt receiving corps last season. He is insanely explosive and was able to flash his potential for the Commodores. His combination of size and speed should generate some big plays this season. In the slot, Hayes Sutton adds veteran depth. He was good enough at Brown to transfer to a Power conference school last offseason in Duke, but missed the entire season with injury. He's put in a lot of work with the quarterbacks and should get some run as the veteran slot option.
INCOMING JUNIOR COLLEGE TALENT
|Player
|Class
|Stats
|
Caleb Dochnahl
|
Junior
|
- 13 receptions
- 169 yards
- 23.3 yards per catch
- 3 TD
(Golden West JC)
Caleb Dochnahl comes to Middle Tennessee after playing with quarterback Luther Richesson at Golden West for two seasons. The walk-on took a step forward last season in creating big plays and should add even more depth to the position.
INCOMING FRESHMEN
|Player
|Class
|Measureables
|
Josh Evans
|
Freshman
|
6'3/215
Josh Evans was one of the biggest recruiting wins for this coaching staff in their inaugural class this offseason. He already has the frame to be presence against Divison One cornerbacks on the outside and has the skills to match that. There is a lot to be excited about in the future of the receiver position under this staff, and the freshman is a big reason why. It is to be seen how many meaningful snaps he will get in year one in a deep room, but he has the talent to work his way into seeing legitimate snaps this season.
WALK-ON OPTIONS
|Player
|Class
|Stats/Measureables
|
Mitchell Howell
|
Redshirt Senior
|
- N/A
|
Elijah Ealey
|
Redshirt Junior
|
- N/A
|
Tyson Resper
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
- N/A
|
Sam Driggers
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
- N/A
|
Christopher Kaup
|
Freshman
|
6'2/184
Mitchell Howell returns after being the holder for field goals and extra points last season. Elijah Ealey and Tyson Resper are both slot options who transferred in from lower levels last season. Sam Driggers made the move to receiver from quarterback after the new staff arrived in Murfreesboro. Christopher Kaup is a true freshman who played his high school ball at local Siegel High School.