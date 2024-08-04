Fall camp is officially underway, and competition battles will inevitably ensue as the coaching staff attempts to determine the depth chart ahead of week one against Tennessee Tech. As fall camp gets underway, GoMiddle will preview each position and what to expect this season. Today, we look at the tight end position, which will be a new aspect compared to what fans have seen in the Middle Tennessee offenses recently.

RETURNING VETERANS

RETURNERS Player Class Stats Holden Willis Senior - 46 receptions - 697 yards - 15.2 yards per catch - 5 TD Taharin Sudderith Redshirt Junior - 1 reception - 5 yards - 5 yards per catch Jacob Coleman Redshirt Junior - 2 receptions - 13 yards - 6.5 yards per catch Daniel Gonzalez Redshirt Junior - Redshirted

The offense under Rick Stockstill was more of an air raid offense using the 'tight end' as more of a big slot receiver with Jeremy Tate Jr. Now, with this staff, a traditional tight end will be an important part of the offense, so it was a bit of patchwork to have a room with depth at this position. One move that makes you feel more comfortable with where they are at is moving receiver Holden Willis to tight end. After transferring from USF last season, he quickly became one of quarterback Nick Vattiato's favorite targets and would lead the team in receiving yards. Past him, the team returns two veterans who played the tight end in Stock's offense last year with Taharin Sudderith and Jacob Coleman. As the staff looked to find more depth, Daniel Gonzalez was converted from offensive tackle after joining the team from the junior college ranks prior to last season.

INCOMING COLLEGIATE TRANSFERS

RETURNERS Player Class Stats Ryan Hoerstkamp Redshirt Junior - 2 receptions - 32 yards - 16 yards per catch - 1 TD (2022 at Missouri)

Ryan Hoerstkamp was a big get via the transfer portal to add a more traditional tight end to the roster to complement the receiving abilities of Holden Willis. The newcomer was the first recruit Elijah Drinkwitz landed at Missouri and looked poised for a bright future early on. As a redshirt freshman he played in nine games and started two. However, he would get passed on the depth chart by younger talent last season. Now, he will look to get his career back on track and will certainly have the role to do so over his last two years of eligibility in Murfreesboro.

INCOMING FRESHMEN

RETURNERS Player Class Measureables Brody Benke Freshman 6'4/249

Brody Benke was a big recruiting get for Derek Mason, choosing the Blue Raiders over Power Four opportunities. Physically, he already stands as the biggest player in the room, excluding the former offensive tackle Gonzalez. At the high school level, he was a versatile weapon, throwing for 1,849 yards and 22 touchdowns, rushing for 1,176 yards and 26 touchdowns, and hauling in 206 receiving yards and another six scores as a senior. He possesses a strong combination of size and athleticism and has a lot of upside to work with in the long term. The freshman arrived on campus over the summer, and we wouldn't rule out him working his way into a legitimate role early on in his collegiate career, as the tight end position is open after Willis and Hoerstkamp.

WALK-ON OPTIONS

RETURNERS Player Class Stats/Measureables Slade Alexander Redshirt Junior - 4 Tackles Evan Poticher Freshman 6'3/237 Sawyer Lovvorn Freshman 6'1/217 Bobby Council Freshman 5'11/234

Slade Alexander made the transition to help add depth to the tight end room this offseason after playing special teams as a linebacker last season. He caught a touchdown pass in the spring game. Evan Poticher arrives as a freshman who chose to walk on over a couple of Division One scholarship offers. Sawyer Lovvorn and Bobby Council join him to round out the trio of freshman walk-ons that came from in-state high schools.

OVERVIEW