Preseason Positional Preview: Special Teams
Fall camp is officially underway, and competition battles will inevitably ensue as the coaching staff attempts to determine the depth chart ahead of week one against Tennessee Tech.
As fall camp gets underway, GoMiddle will preview each position and what to expect this season. Today, we take a look at what to expect from the special teams unit this fall.
KICKER
|Player
|Class
|Stats/Measureables
|
Zeke Rankin
|
Senior
|
- 10/14 (71%) field goals
- Long: 38 yards
- 35/37 (95%) extra points
- No Kickoffs
|
Zach Benedict
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
- 56 yd avg (6 kickoffs)
(New Mexico)
|
Jacob Taylor (PWO)
|
Freshman
|
5'10/190
Zeke Rankin returns as the reliable veteran option at kicker. He is near automatic from inside 40 yards and is a nice weapon to have for the offense. He doesn't necessarily have the biggest leg, however, which has shown with him never handling kickoff duties and just going 3-9 (33%) from 40+ yards. New Mexico transfer Zach Benedict should help that situation right away, having more of a power leg. He played in one game last season as a redshirt freshman, where he showed his power leg, handling kickoff duties in one leg. He could end up being the most underrated addition of the offseason if he can be consistent. Jacob Taylor seems to be the emergency option after coming in from Oakland High School down the road.
PUNTER
|Player
|Class
|Stats/Measureables
|
Trey Turk
|
Senior
|
- 42.5 yd avg (33 punts)
- 39.1 yd net avg
- 12 punts inside 20
|
Grant Chadwick
|
Freshman
|
6'4/190
|
Jacob Taylor (PWO)
|
Freshman
|
5'10/190
Trey Turk returns as the veteran punter after splitting the duties last season. Whether at Mercer or Middle Tennessee, he has provided a powerful and consistent leg that can flip the field. It will be a nice weapon to have and rely on this season. Past him, heralded freshman Grant Chadwick comes in with hopes of being the future of the position. As a senior at Tullahoma, he recorded 46 punts, resulting in a 42-yard average, with 20 of them ending inside the opponent's 20-yard line. He also kicked field goals, showing the leg strength with a long of 53 yards. The incoming freshman was rated the number eleven punter recruit in the nation, and when he grows even more into his frame, he could be a legitimate weapon in the long term to have when needed. Another freshman, Jacob Taylor, would be the next punter in line, boasting a very powerful leg as well. This position should be in good hands for a long time, especially under the guidance of coordinator Luke Paschall.
LONG SNAPPER
|Player
|Class
|Stats/Measureables
|
Brody Butler
|
Senior
|
- 47 career starts
- All-CUSA ('22, '23)
|
Connor Dougherty
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
- Played in 1 Game
|
Henry Hamlin (PWO)
|
Freshman
|
6'3/230
Brody Butler returns as the clear-cut best long snapper in the conference yet again. Head coach Derek Mason was quick to give him praise at media day, touting him as one of the best in the nation. There will be nothing to worry about with him snapping the ball this season. Past him, Connor Dougherty will be spending his third season behind Butler, learning the in-and-outs of the position. Henry Hamlin comes in as a freshman, and both he and Dougherty offer a lot more length and size at the position in the future.
RETURN SPECIALISTS
|Player
|Class
|Stats
|
Kellen Stewart (KR, PR)
|
Redshirt Junior
|
- 2 kick returns
- 20 yards (10 avg)
- 1 punt return
- 3 yards (3 avg)
|
Brian Brewton (KR)
|
Redshirt Junior
|
- 34 kick returns
- 916 yards (26.9 avg)
- 2 touchdowns
(18 Games at UCONN)
|
Omari Kelly (PR)
|
Junior
|
- N/A
|
Hayes Sutton (PR)
|
Redshirt Senior
|
- 3 kick returns
- 27 yards (9 avg)
- 2 punt returns
- 6 yards (3 avg)
|
Cam'ron Lacy (PR)
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
- N/A
At this moment, we expect Kellen Stewart and Brian Brewton to be the starting kick returners for this season. Both are explosive with the ball in their hands and have return abilities. Brewton was elite as a returner at UCONN, especially in his first season.
Omari Kelly should start the season in charge of returning punts. This could be another chance for the dynamic receiver to make a play. Past him, Kellen Stewart and Hayes Sutton offer veteran depth.
On our own note, Cam'ron Lacy showed in the spring game his ability to make plays in tight windows, which could bode well as a returner. We wouldn't expect him to take the reins of the position this season, but he could be a name to watch in the future.
OVERVIEW
Derek Mason made a significant splash when he made the hire to bring renowned special teams coach Luke Paschall back home to Murfreesboro. Right away in year one, the coach will have a lot of talent to work with in every aspect of the unit. Brody Butler is the best long snapper he could possibly ask for. Zeke Rankin and Zach Benedict offer promising skillsets for what will be asked of them. Trey Turk adds a reliable veteran punter who can flip the field and has two very good freshmen learning behind him. The return game is still to be seen but it has the chance to round the unit out as a very explosive unit. This unit has the potential to win the special teams battle in most to every game they play this season, which should, in turn, help give the Blue Raiders an advantage in the field position battle.