Fall camp is officially underway, and competition battles will inevitably ensue as the coaching staff attempts to determine the depth chart ahead of week one against Tennessee Tech. As fall camp gets underway, GoMiddle will preview each position and what to expect this season. Today, we take a look at what to expect from the special teams unit this fall.

KICKER

Advertisement

KICKERS Player Class Stats/Measureables Zeke Rankin Senior - 10/14 (71%) field goals - Long: 38 yards - 35/37 (95%) extra points - No Kickoffs Zach Benedict Redshirt Sophomore - 56 yd avg (6 kickoffs) (New Mexico) Jacob Taylor (PWO) Freshman 5'10/190

Zeke Rankin returns as the reliable veteran option at kicker. He is near automatic from inside 40 yards and is a nice weapon to have for the offense. He doesn't necessarily have the biggest leg, however, which has shown with him never handling kickoff duties and just going 3-9 (33%) from 40+ yards. New Mexico transfer Zach Benedict should help that situation right away, having more of a power leg. He played in one game last season as a redshirt freshman, where he showed his power leg, handling kickoff duties in one leg. He could end up being the most underrated addition of the offseason if he can be consistent. Jacob Taylor seems to be the emergency option after coming in from Oakland High School down the road.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLWluc3RhZ3JhbSc+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J2NlbnRlcl9pbnN0YWdyYW0n PjxpZnJhbWUgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy5pbnN0YWdyYW0uY29tL3JlZWwv Q3dELWU3dm9jazQvZW1iZWQvY2FwdGlvbmVkIiBzY3JvbGxpbmc9Im5vIiBz dHlsZT0iYm9yZGVyOiAxcHggc29saWQgbGlnaHRncmF5OyBvdmVyZmxvdzog aGlkZGVuOyB3aWR0aDogMTAwJTsgYXNwZWN0LXJhdGlvOiA0NTYgLyA5MDA7 Ij48L2lmcmFtZT48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

PUNTER

PUNTERS Player Class Stats/Measureables Trey Turk Senior - 42.5 yd avg (33 punts) - 39.1 yd net avg - 12 punts inside 20 Grant Chadwick Freshman 6'4/190 Jacob Taylor (PWO) Freshman 5'10/190

Trey Turk returns as the veteran punter after splitting the duties last season. Whether at Mercer or Middle Tennessee, he has provided a powerful and consistent leg that can flip the field. It will be a nice weapon to have and rely on this season. Past him, heralded freshman Grant Chadwick comes in with hopes of being the future of the position. As a senior at Tullahoma, he recorded 46 punts, resulting in a 42-yard average, with 20 of them ending inside the opponent's 20-yard line. He also kicked field goals, showing the leg strength with a long of 53 yards. The incoming freshman was rated the number eleven punter recruit in the nation, and when he grows even more into his frame, he could be a legitimate weapon in the long term to have when needed. Another freshman, Jacob Taylor, would be the next punter in line, boasting a very powerful leg as well. This position should be in good hands for a long time, especially under the guidance of coordinator Luke Paschall.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DVVNBIFN0YXQgTGVhZGVyYm9hcmQgKFlhcmRzIHBlciBQdW50KTxi cj48YnI+MS4gQmxha2UgT2Noc2VuZG9yZiwgTGEgVGVjaCAoNDUuNyk8YnI+ Mi4gSm9zaHVhIFNsb2FuLCBVVEVQICg0NC4yKTxicj4zLiBNaWxlcyBUaWxs bWFuLCBNVFNVICg0My44KTxicj40LiBKYWNrIERhd3NvbiwgSmFja3NvbnZp bGxlIFN0ICg0Mi42KTxicj41LiBUcmV5IFR1cmssIE1UU1UgKDQyLjUpPGJy Pjxicj4od2UgZ290dGEgZ2V0IHRoaXMgZ3V5IGFuIGFjdGlvbiBzaG90IPCf mIIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9raDlaZnRtSUV2Ij5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20va2g5WmZ0bUlFdjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDRkIgSG9tZSAo QENGQkhvbWUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0ZCSG9t ZS9zdGF0dXMvMTczMjE5MDAwMTcwNDcwNjMxMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciA2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

LONG SNAPPER

LONG SNAPPERS Player Class Stats/Measureables Brody Butler Senior - 47 career starts - All-CUSA ('22, '23) Connor Dougherty Redshirt Sophomore - Played in 1 Game Henry Hamlin (PWO) Freshman 6'3/230

Brody Butler returns as the clear-cut best long snapper in the conference yet again. Head coach Derek Mason was quick to give him praise at media day, touting him as one of the best in the nation. There will be nothing to worry about with him snapping the ball this season. Past him, Connor Dougherty will be spending his third season behind Butler, learning the in-and-outs of the position. Henry Hamlin comes in as a freshman, and both he and Dougherty offer a lot more length and size at the position in the future.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5S4PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L0NGQj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0NGQjwv YT4gRzUgU3BvdGxpZ2h08J+UuDxicj48YnI+TWlkZGxlIFRlbm5lc3NlZSBs b25nIHNuYXBwZXIgQnJvZHkgQnV0bGVyICg8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Jyb2R5QnV0bGVyMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A QnJvZHlCdXRsZXIzPC9hPik8YnI+PGJyPi0yMDI0IHNyLjxicj4tNS0xMSwg MjI5IGxiczxicj4tVGhyZWUtdGltZSBBbGwtQ29uZmVyZW5jZSBVU0E8YnI+ LXBlcmZlY3Qgb24gYWxsIDI1MCBhdHRlbXB0cyBvdmVyIHRoZSBwYXN0IDIg c2Vhc29uczxicj7wn5O4PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9N VF9GQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATVRfRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hEZXJla01hc29uP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaERlcmVrTWFzb248L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hQYXNjaGFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hQYXNjaGFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL0hqMFd2M2d5VDUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IajBXdjNneVQ1PC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEhFUk8gU3BvcnRzIChASEVST19TcG9ydHNDRkIpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSEVST19TcG9ydHNDRkIvc3Rh dHVzLzE4MTEwMzg0MTUxNDk3NDQ2Mzk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ SnVseSAxMCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

RETURN SPECIALISTS

RETURNER SPECIALISTS Player Class Stats Kellen Stewart (KR, PR) Redshirt Junior - 2 kick returns - 20 yards (10 avg) - 1 punt return - 3 yards (3 avg) Brian Brewton (KR) Redshirt Junior - 34 kick returns - 916 yards (26.9 avg) - 2 touchdowns (18 Games at UCONN) Omari Kelly (PR) Junior - N/A Hayes Sutton (PR) Redshirt Senior - 3 kick returns - 27 yards (9 avg) - 2 punt returns - 6 yards (3 avg) Cam'ron Lacy (PR) Redshirt Freshman - N/A

At this moment, we expect Kellen Stewart and Brian Brewton to be the starting kick returners for this season. Both are explosive with the ball in their hands and have return abilities. Brewton was elite as a returner at UCONN, especially in his first season. Omari Kelly should start the season in charge of returning punts. This could be another chance for the dynamic receiver to make a play. Past him, Kellen Stewart and Hayes Sutton offer veteran depth. On our own note, Cam'ron Lacy showed in the spring game his ability to make plays in tight windows, which could bode well as a returner. We wouldn't expect him to take the reins of the position this season, but he could be a name to watch in the future.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxMywgMjAyMTogQnJpYW4gQnJld3RvbiAoPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9iMnN1cHJlbWU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QGIyc3VwcmVtZTwvYT4pIHRha2VzIHRoaXMgb3BlbmluZyBr aWNrb2ZmIDk5IHlhcmRzIGZvciBhIHRvdWNoZG93biB2LiBDbGVtc29uIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby82bDZQV1hGUnlzIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vNmw2UFdYRlJ5czwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBIdXNreSBIaWdobGlnaHRz IChAVUNvbm5IaWdobGlnaHRzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1VDb25uSGlnaGxpZ2h0cy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1OTg5OTAxMDUwMDc3MTg1 MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxNCwgMjAyMTwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

OVERVIEW