Preseason Positional Preview: Safeties
Fall camp is officially underway, and competition battles will inevitably ensue as the coaching staff attempts to determine the depth chart ahead of week one against Tennessee Tech.
As fall camp gets underway, GoMiddle will preview each position and what to expect this season. Today, we take a look at a new-look safety room, yet a veteran-laded one.
RETURNING VETERANS
|Player
|Class
|Stats
|
Marvae Myers
|
Redshirt Senior*
|
- 19 tackles
- 2 TFL
- 1 sack
- 2 passes defended
- 2 interceptions
- 1 fumble forced
- 1 fumble recovered
|
Chris "C.J." Johnson
|
Redshirt Junior
|
- 13 tackles
|
Rickey Smith
|
Redshirt Junior
|
- 4 tackles
|
Da'Shawn Elder
|
Redshirt Junior
|
- 1 tackle
Marvae Myers returns after starting four games last season and playing a fair amount in the rest. He has the potential to be a real difference-maker for this team yet again going into this season and will see a lot of snaps at the free safety position. After him, C.J. Johnson returns after working his way into the rotation last season. The previous coaching staff promised the former Riverdale star a scholarship and the new coaching staff honored that, and for good reason. While undersized, he played 22 snaps per game by season's end and could also add some depth in the slot if need be. He continued his success with an interception in the spring game. Rickey Smith transferred in from Purdue last season and played primarily on special teams. Da'Shawn Elder transitioned from linebacker this offseason.
*Marvae Myers is listed as a redshirt senior but could potentially add an extra year of eligibility due to missing the entire 2021 season
INCOMING COLLEGIATE TRANSFERS
|Player
|Class
|Stats
|
Brendon Harris
|
Graduate
|
- 20 tackles
- 1 pick six
(2022 at Wake Forest)
|
John Howse IV
|
Redshirt Junior
|
- 15 tackles
- 1 pass defended
- 1 interception
(Vanderbilt)
Derek Mason drew back on a pair of old connections to bolster the room this offseason, adding former Vanderbilt safeties Brendon Harris and John Howse IV. Harris saw action from the jump for the Commodores before seeing some starting action in the 2020-21 seasons. He would then transfer to Wake Forest prior to the 2022 season, seeing significant action before missing all but two games of last season. He will be the voice of the defense this season and will be massive as he knows what the coaching staff is trying to accomplish. Howse reportedly had one of the strongest relationships with Coach Mason as a recruit but decided to stay committed to and sign with the Commodores out of Brentwood. He played 19 games over the last two seasons, working his way into the third safety role as a redshirt sophomore last season. These two could easily be your two starting safeties come week one.
INCOMING JUNIOR COLLEGE TALENT
|Player
|Class
|Stats
|
Jared Douglas
|
Junior
|
- 38 tackles
- 0.5 TFL
- 6 passes defended
- 1 interception
(El Camino College)
Abdul Muhammad wasn't the only El Camino College standout defensive back who made the decision to make Murfreesboro his next home, as safety Jared Douglas signed with Middle Tennessee this offseason as well. The safety made many plays on the ball coming downhill, leading to 38 tackles. He was able to make plays against the pass as well, breaking up six passes and securing a game-sealing interception. He adds depth to the room and still has his redshirt in store.
INCOMING FRESHMEN
|Player
|Class
|Measureables
|
Jordan Beasley
|
Freshman
|
- 6'1/195
|
Taylor Ratinaud (PWO)
|
Freshman
|
- 6'0/190
Jordan Beasley is a freshman with nice size already, and that shows up in the physicality of his game. He was not afraid to initiate contact for Bowdon High School (Ga.), whether that was at running back or safety. He helped lead his team to two state championships. Taylor Ratinaud also comes in as a walk-on after posting impressive numbers for Starrs Mill High School (Ga.).
OVERVIEW
The defensive back unit as a whole is very deep and very talented and that all starts at the safety position. Brendon Harris is the captain of the defense and has six years of legitimate playing experience at the Power Four level. John Howse IV and Marvae Myers will continue to compete for that starting free safety job but both will play serious snaps. Players like C.J. Johnson, Rickey Smith, and Jared Douglas give you extra insurance beyond the big three.