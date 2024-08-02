Preseason Positional Preview: Running Backs
Fall camp is officially underway, and competition battles will inevitably ensue as the coaching staff attempts to determine the depth chart ahead of week one against Tennessee Tech.
As fall camp gets underway, GoMiddle will preview each position and what to expect this season. Today, we look at the running back position as the Blue Raiders attempt to establish a strong ground game.
RETURNING VETERANS
|Player
|Class
|Stats
|
Frank Peasant
|
Senior
|
- 306 rush yds
- 3.8 yards per carry
- 4 TD
- 16 rec, 126 yds
|
Jaiden "Flip" Credle
|
Junior
|
- 427 rush yds
- 4.7 yards per carry
- 2 TD
- 24 rec, 144 yds, TD
|
Terry Wilkins
|
Redshirt Senior
|
- 146 rush yds
- 8.1 yards per carry
- 1 TD
- 2 rec, 3 yds
|
Jekail Middlebrook
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
- 85 rush yds
- 4.7 yards per carry
- 2 TD
- 4 rec, 31 yds
While the numbers might not immediately jump out at you, this position will be a strength of this team. Last season might have been a down year, but when you take a deeper look, there is a lot to like. In 2022, Frank Peasant led the way with over 1,000 all-purpose yards and eleven touchdowns. He will be complemented well by Flip Credle, who showcased big play potential when given the chance last season. Last season, the coaching staff redshirted Jekail Middlebrook, but with the newer rules, he was able to play four games where he would flash his potential. Also returning for his last season is Terry Wilkins.
INCOMING COLLEGIATE TRANSFERS
|Player
|Class
|Stats
|
Brian Brewton
|
Redshirt Junior
|
- 85 rush yds
- 4.3 yards per carry
- 5 rec, 25 yds
(2022 at UCONN)
Brian Brewton comes from UCONN, where he only played two games before missing the rest of the year with an injury last season. The two years before that, he showed that despite his size (5-foot-7), he has plenty of big play potential. This showed up in the return game, where he was very dangerous.
INCOMING FRESHMEN
|Player
|Class
|Measureables
|
Austin Clemons
|
Freshman
|
6'0/204
Freshman Austin Clemons enters the running back room as a bit of a bigger back, coming in at 6-foot and 204 pounds. He played both ways in high school but thrived as a runner, totaling 1,803 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns during his senior season at Bryan County (GA).
WALK-ON OPTIONS
|Player
|Class
|Stats
|
Jayce Gardner
|
Redshirt Senior
|
- N/A
Jayce Gardner is another depth option with plenty of experience in his name, and he gives the room a different dynamic with him being a bigger back. He saw meaningful snaps in his two years at Central Oklahoma at the Division II level before arriving at Middle Tennessee last season. He had some success in the spring game, including rushing for a touchdown.
OVERVIEW
Conference USA is a conference filled with teams that boast strong run games. Middle Tennessee should be able to fall into that category this season, its first season under Derek Mason. The offense will begin with how effectively the run game can go. The positive takeaway for Blue Raiders fans is that the personnel is there to have a strong position room, led by the thunder-and-lightning duo of Frank Peasant and Flip Credle.