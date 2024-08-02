Fall camp is officially underway, and competition battles will inevitably ensue as the coaching staff attempts to determine the depth chart ahead of week one against Tennessee Tech. As fall camp gets underway, GoMiddle will preview each position and what to expect this season. Today, we look at the running back position as the Blue Raiders attempt to establish a strong ground game.

RETURNING VETERANS

Advertisement

RETURNERS Player Class Stats Frank Peasant Senior - 306 rush yds - 3.8 yards per carry - 4 TD - 16 rec, 126 yds Jaiden "Flip" Credle Junior - 427 rush yds - 4.7 yards per carry - 2 TD - 24 rec, 144 yds, TD Terry Wilkins Redshirt Senior - 146 rush yds - 8.1 yards per carry - 1 TD - 2 rec, 3 yds Jekail Middlebrook Redshirt Freshman - 85 rush yds - 4.7 yards per carry - 2 TD - 4 rec, 31 yds

While the numbers might not immediately jump out at you, this position will be a strength of this team. Last season might have been a down year, but when you take a deeper look, there is a lot to like. In 2022, Frank Peasant led the way with over 1,000 all-purpose yards and eleven touchdowns. He will be complemented well by Flip Credle, who showcased big play potential when given the chance last season. Last season, the coaching staff redshirted Jekail Middlebrook, but with the newer rules, he was able to play four games where he would flash his potential. Also returning for his last season is Terry Wilkins.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KQUlERU4uIENSRURMRS4g8J+SqDxicj48YnI+NzEgeWFyZHMgdG8g dGhlIGhvdXNlITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVRfRkI/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1UX0ZCPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Ob0xpbWl0c09uVXM/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNOb0xpbWl0c09uVXM8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby80NUIyamhzVGJsIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vNDVCMmpoc1RibDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDb25mZXJlbmNlIFVT QSAoQENvbmZlcmVuY2VVU0EpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQ29uZmVyZW5jZVVTQS9zdGF0dXMvMTcwMzE5MDIwNTc4MjQzODAxMD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTYsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

INCOMING COLLEGIATE TRANSFERS

RETURNERS Player Class Stats Brian Brewton Redshirt Junior - 85 rush yds - 4.3 yards per carry - 5 rec, 25 yds (2022 at UCONN)

Brian Brewton comes from UCONN, where he only played two games before missing the rest of the year with an injury last season. The two years before that, he showed that despite his size (5-foot-7), he has plenty of big play potential. This showed up in the return game, where he was very dangerous.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxMywgMjAyMTogQnJpYW4gQnJld3RvbiAoPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9iMnN1cHJlbWU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QGIyc3VwcmVtZTwvYT4pIHRha2VzIHRoaXMgb3BlbmluZyBr aWNrb2ZmIDk5IHlhcmRzIGZvciBhIHRvdWNoZG93biB2LiBDbGVtc29uIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby82bDZQV1hGUnlzIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vNmw2UFdYRlJ5czwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBIdXNreSBIaWdobGlnaHRz IChAVUNvbm5IaWdobGlnaHRzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1VDb25uSGlnaGxpZ2h0cy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1OTg5OTAxMDUwMDc3MTg1 MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxNCwgMjAyMTwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

INCOMING FRESHMEN

RETURNERS Player Class Measureables Austin Clemons Freshman 6'0/204

Freshman Austin Clemons enters the running back room as a bit of a bigger back, coming in at 6-foot and 204 pounds. He played both ways in high school but thrived as a runner, totaling 1,803 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns during his senior season at Bryan County (GA).

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI0IFJCL0xCIEF1c3RpbiBDbGVtb25zIGdldHRpbmcgaXQgZG9u ZSBpbiB3ZWlnaHQgcm9vbSBhbmQgb24gdGhlIGZpZWxkISA0NTZ5ZHMgcnVz aGluZywgNnRkcyAmYW1wOyAzMnRvdGFsIHRrbHMgaW4gM2dhbWVzIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmVjcnVpdEdlb3JnaWE/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJlY3J1aXRHZW9yZ2lhPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JWRXZlcnk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QEJWRXZlcnk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v QXVzdGluQzJfXz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQXVzdGluQzJfXzwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2JBSUtiMzZRdnUiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9iQUlLYjM2UXZ1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJyeWFuIENvdW50 eSBGQiBSZWNydWl0cyAoQGJyeWFuX3JlY3J1aXRzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JyeWFuX3JlY3J1aXRzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjk5OTI4 Mzk4Njc0NDA3ODYyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciA3 LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

WALK-ON OPTIONS

RETURNERS Player Class Stats Jayce Gardner Redshirt Senior - N/A

Jayce Gardner is another depth option with plenty of experience in his name, and he gives the room a different dynamic with him being a bigger back. He saw meaningful snaps in his two years at Central Oklahoma at the Division II level before arriving at Middle Tennessee last season. He had some success in the spring game, including rushing for a touchdown.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SdW5uaW5nIGJhY2sgSmF5Y2UgR2FyZG5lciBjb250aW51ZXMgaGlz IHN0cm9uZyBkYXkgd2l0aCB0aGlzIHRvdWNoZG93biBydW4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzF2ZmwwU1NCSEQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8xdmZs MFNTQkhEPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNoYXluZSBQaWNrZXJpbmcgKEBzaGF5 bmVwX21lZGlhKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3NoYXlu ZXBfbWVkaWEvc3RhdHVzLzE3NzkyMjY5MTY1MDQ5Nzc3Mjg/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMTMsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

OVERVIEW