Fall camp is officially underway, and competition battles will inevitably ensue as the coaching staff attempts to determine the depth chart ahead of week one against Tennessee Tech. As fall camp gets underway, GoMiddle will preview each position and what to expect this season. Today, we look at the position group with the most questions left to answer going into camp: the offensive line.

RETURNING VETERANS

RETURNERS Player Class Measureables/Stats Julius Pierce (IOL) Senior - 6'4/293 - Started 8 Games Ethan Ellis Graduate - 6'6/309 - Started 5 Games Morgan Scott (OT) Redshirt Junior - 6'5/298 - Played 6 Games on ST J'Shun Bodiford Redshirt Senior - 6'3/281 - Started 1 Game Mateo Guevara (IOL) Redshirt Sophomore - 6'4/309 - Played in 9 Games Simon Wilson (IOL) Redshirt Junior - 6'1/317 - Played 12 Games on ST Isaac Rue Redshirt Freshman - 6'6/307 - Played in 1 Game

It was important to retain Julius Pierce and Ethan Ellis for the new staff this offseason. Pierce started at guard after transferring from FIU last year but will move back to his natural position, center, this season. Ellis gives the team a huge physical advantage at left guard if he can remain available. Past those two, everything is up for grabs, as Derek Mason said after the first fall practice. J'Shun Bodiford is a smaller tackle but returns after starting in one game and appearing in six others last year. Morgan Scott could be a name to watch for the starting left tackle job this fall. Mateo Guevara should once again be the top option off the bench for the interior roles and is a good young player to have for the future. Past him, Simon Wilson could compete for the backup center role and Isaac Rue is another young lineman with plus size.

INCOMING COLLEGIATE TRANSFERS

RETURNERS Player Class Measureables/Stats Marcus Miller Redshirt Junior - 6'4/299 - Played 2 Games (UNLV) Ellis Adams (IOL) Senior - 6'4/372 - Starter (Tenn. Tech) Derrick Keith Redshirt Freshman - 6'5/283 - Redshirted (Troy)

This is certainly an interesting transfer class that was brought in with a lot of uncertainty. Ellis Adams started at guard for Tennessee Tech and has a lot of experience under his belt. He did only start and play in four games last season, which could be a little concerning with his frame, but he had been relatively healthy prior to that. The best-case scenario is he takes the starting right guard spot and runs with it. UNLV transfer Marcus Miller was also brought in as this team tries to figure out what the trenches will look like. He has positive traits and was projected to take a significant step forward last season, but he wasn't able to see the field, so he hopes to make that jump in Murfreesboro. It sounds like he has taken on a bit of a leadership role and his versatility could make him a very important part of this offensive line moving forward. Former Riverdale High School standout Derrick Keith also transferred in after redshirting at Troy last season.

INCOMING JUNIOR COLLEGE TALENT

RETURNERS Player Class Measureables/Stats Dumela Knox (OT) Junior - 6'7/310 (College of the Canyons) Shamar Crawford Redshirt Sophomore - 6'5/287 (Independence CC) Jaylen Robinson (OT) Redshirt Sophomore - 6'7/270 (Trinity Valley CC)

Getting this trio of junior college linemen could be big for position coach Kendall Simmons as he attempts to figure out the position's future. While they might not start this year, each has multiple years of eligibility for the staff to work with and boasts intriguing upside. Shamar Crawford came from prolific junior college Independence CC after a strong season that saw him play all over the line. Similar to Marcus Miller, Crawford might end up at right tackle long term, but his versatility could push him into a significant role at some point this season potentially. Dumela Knox is massive, standing in at 6-foot-7, and has the athletic traits to be an effective tackle. He worked second-team reps at left tackle during the spring and has three years to play two seasons with a redshirt still available. Jaylen Robinson is more so of a raw prospect, but the upside is definitely there with his size and athleticism.

INCOMING FRESHMEN

RETURNERS Player Class Measureables/Stats Zach Clayton Freshman 6'5/296 Alex Gale Freshman 6'3/300 Jason Overton Freshman 6'2/285 Lantz Peoples Freshman 6'5/372

This freshmen class added four bodies to the position room and created some depth for the future. Zach Clayton comes in after having a lot of success playing left tackle against some of the top competition in Georgia. He chose the Blue Raiders over all the major Group of Five recruiting powers on the East Coast and has a bright future ahead of him. This coaching staff flipped Alex Gale from Akron after arriving, and his future is on the inside of the offensive line, whether that's at guard or center. Jason Overton played at nearby power Pearl Cohn and will transition to the interior as well. Lantz Peoples is another in-state target they landed and was the first recruit to visit under the new regime, witnessing Derek Mason's introductory press conference in person.

OVERVIEW