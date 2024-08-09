Fall camp is officially underway, and competition battles will inevitably ensue as the coaching staff attempts to determine the depth chart ahead of week one against Tennessee Tech. As fall camp gets underway, GoMiddle will preview each position and what to expect this season. Today, we take a look at what to expect from the linebacker unit.

RETURNING VETERANS

RETURNERS Player Class Stats Devyn Curtis Redshirt Senior - 45 tackles - 2.5 TFL - 1 sack - 1 pass defended - 1 fumble recovered Parker Hughes Redshirt Junior - 53 tackles - 7 TFL - 2.5 sacks - 2 passes defended - 1 fumble recovered Drew Francis Redshirt Senior - 43 tackles - 3.5 TFL - 2 sacks - 1 fumble forced Jalen Davis Graduate - 18 tackles - 1 fumble forced - 1 fumble recovered ZaBrien Harden Redshirt Junior - 2 tackles Jordan Thompson Redshirt Freshman - Redshirted Markel James Redshirt Freshman - Redshirted Muazz Byard Redshirt Sophomore - N/A Jacob Jackson Redshirt Junior - N/A

The linebacker corps is deep and has extensive experience at the collegiate level. That all starts with Devyn Curtis, the player who the new coaching staff retained most on the defensive side of the ball. The veteran has taken on a leadership role as the starting middle linebacker this season and gives the team a security blanket at the second level. Parker Hughes returns next to him as an athletic playmaker, coming in as one of the faster players on that side of the ball. Drew Francis adds a versatile veteran to the room who can certainly hold his own (queue Missouri game). Jalen Davis is a smaller linebacker but has played in 47 games over his career at Middle Tennessee and adds insurance to the position. ZaBrien Harden moved to linebacker this offseason after previously playing defensive end. The rest of the room is unproven with younger options.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj42JiMzOTsyJnF1b3Q7IDIzNWxicyA8YnI+PGJyPjEyNCBUYWNrbGVz PGJyPjYuNSBURkw8YnI+Mi41IFNhY2tzPGJyPjUgUGFzcyBEZWZsZWN0aW9u czxicj4xIEZGPGJyPjIgRlI8YnI+PGJyPkEgZmV3IGNsaXBzIGZyb20gdGhl IDIwMjIgU2Vhc29uLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSDVuSGJyaWFZ dCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0g1bkhicmlhWXQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg RGV2eW4gQ3VydGlzIChAVGhlRGV2eW5DdXJ0aXMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlRGV2eW5DdXJ0aXMvc3RhdHVzLzE3Mjk5ODU2 MTM4NzU1MjM2MjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjks IDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

INCOMING COLLEGIATE TRANSFERS

RETURNERS Player Class Stats Jayson Lowe (PWO) Redshirt Freshman - 11 tackles - 2.5 TFL - 1 fumble forced (4 games at Lindenwood) Elijah Carney (PWO) Redshirt Freshman - Redshirted (Bethel)

Middle Tennessee added two collegiate transfers as preferred walk-ons who returned to the mid-state this offseason. Jayson Lowe played in four games before redshirting at Lindenwood last season, but he chose to make the move to MTSU after his younger brother Jackson Lowe signed as a defensive back.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3Lmh1ZGwuY29t L2VtYmVkL3ZpZGVvLzMvMTMxNTgwODEvNjM1ZDgwMzA0ZGViNjMwZDFjMjA0 NzIyJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

INCOMING JUNIOR COLLEGE TALENT

RETURNERS Player Class Stats Nolan Forsha Redshirt Sophomore - 31 tackles - 5 TFL - 1 sack (Ventura College)

Nolan Forsha comes in from the junior college level as another athletic depth option, posting 31 tackles playing behind nose tackle and fellow new Blue Raider James Gillespie at Ventura College last season.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZXJlIGFyZSBteSBmdWxsLXNlYXNvbiBoaWdobGlnaHRzISA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSlVDT1BST0RVQ1Q/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNKVUNPUFJPRFVD VDwvYT4gPGJyPi0gNiYjMzk7MyAyMjIgTEIvT0xCICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZDUGlyYXRlRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QFZDUGlyYXRlRkI8L2E+IDxicj4tIEZ1bGwgUXVhbGlmaWVyICAoMy40 IEdQQSk8YnI+LSBDYW4gcGxheSBpbnNpZGUgYW5kIG91dHNpZGU8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoTW9vc2U/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoTW9vc2U8L2E+IEBDb2FjaFJvbWVyb1ZDIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSlVDT0ZGcmVuenk/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpVQ09GRnJlbnp5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0p1Q29Gb290YmFsbEFDRT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5ASnVDb0Zvb3RiYWxsQUNFPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RSUkp1Q29Qcm9zcGVjdD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5ARFJSSnVDb1Byb3NwZWN0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v TlM2SkpKWHl3ZiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05TNkpKSlh5d2Y8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgTm9sYW4gRm9yc2hhIChATm9sYW5Gb3JzaGEyKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05vbGFuRm9yc2hhMi9zdGF0dXMvMTcy NjY0NDIxMzY1ODY2OTI4OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJl ciAyMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

INCOMING FRESHMEN

RETURNERS Player Class Measureables Malik Love Freshman - 6'4/207 Amarrien Bailey Freshman - 6'0/212 Caleb Reid Freshman - 6'3/236 Korey Smith (PWO) Freshman - 6'0/220

Malik Love played on the defensive line in high school, but it seems like he will make the transition to linebacker at Middle Tennessee. His length and athleticism give him a future with a fair share of upside. Amarrien Bailey comes in from Mississippi after being an active tackler on the field and an active peer recruiter off of it. Caleb Reid comes in as the most physically imposing freshman right away after setting school records as an edge rusher against some of the top competition in the state of Georgia. Local standout Korey Smith was flipped from a scholarship offer from Toledo.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3Lmh1ZGwuY29t L2VtYmVkL3ZpZGVvLzMvMTM1MzkzOTUvNjUwMTBmZmNkYTViYWEwNmE4ODEx NDMxJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

OVERVIEW