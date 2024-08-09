Preseason Positional Preview: Linebacker
Fall camp is officially underway, and competition battles will inevitably ensue as the coaching staff attempts to determine the depth chart ahead of week one against Tennessee Tech.
As fall camp gets underway, GoMiddle will preview each position and what to expect this season. Today, we take a look at what to expect from the linebacker unit.
RETURNING VETERANS
|Player
|Class
|Stats
|
Devyn Curtis
|
Redshirt Senior
|
- 45 tackles
- 2.5 TFL
- 1 sack
- 1 pass defended
- 1 fumble recovered
|
Parker Hughes
|
Redshirt Junior
|
- 53 tackles
- 7 TFL
- 2.5 sacks
- 2 passes defended
- 1 fumble recovered
|
Drew Francis
|
Redshirt Senior
|
- 43 tackles
- 3.5 TFL
- 2 sacks
- 1 fumble forced
|
Jalen Davis
|
Graduate
|
- 18 tackles
- 1 fumble forced
- 1 fumble recovered
|
ZaBrien Harden
|
Redshirt Junior
|
- 2 tackles
|
Jordan Thompson
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
- Redshirted
|
Markel James
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
- Redshirted
|
Muazz Byard
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
- N/A
|
Jacob Jackson
|
Redshirt Junior
|
- N/A
The linebacker corps is deep and has extensive experience at the collegiate level. That all starts with Devyn Curtis, the player who the new coaching staff retained most on the defensive side of the ball. The veteran has taken on a leadership role as the starting middle linebacker this season and gives the team a security blanket at the second level. Parker Hughes returns next to him as an athletic playmaker, coming in as one of the faster players on that side of the ball. Drew Francis adds a versatile veteran to the room who can certainly hold his own (queue Missouri game). Jalen Davis is a smaller linebacker but has played in 47 games over his career at Middle Tennessee and adds insurance to the position. ZaBrien Harden moved to linebacker this offseason after previously playing defensive end. The rest of the room is unproven with younger options.
INCOMING COLLEGIATE TRANSFERS
|Player
|Class
|Stats
|
Jayson Lowe (PWO)
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
- 11 tackles
- 2.5 TFL
- 1 fumble forced
(4 games at Lindenwood)
|
Elijah Carney (PWO)
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
- Redshirted
(Bethel)
Middle Tennessee added two collegiate transfers as preferred walk-ons who returned to the mid-state this offseason. Jayson Lowe played in four games before redshirting at Lindenwood last season, but he chose to make the move to MTSU after his younger brother Jackson Lowe signed as a defensive back.
INCOMING JUNIOR COLLEGE TALENT
|Player
|Class
|Stats
|
Nolan Forsha
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
- 31 tackles
- 5 TFL
- 1 sack
(Ventura College)
Nolan Forsha comes in from the junior college level as another athletic depth option, posting 31 tackles playing behind nose tackle and fellow new Blue Raider James Gillespie at Ventura College last season.
INCOMING FRESHMEN
|Player
|Class
|Measureables
|
Malik Love
|
Freshman
|
- 6'4/207
|
Amarrien Bailey
|
Freshman
|
- 6'0/212
|
Caleb Reid
|
Freshman
|
- 6'3/236
|
Korey Smith (PWO)
|
Freshman
|
- 6'0/220
Malik Love played on the defensive line in high school, but it seems like he will make the transition to linebacker at Middle Tennessee. His length and athleticism give him a future with a fair share of upside. Amarrien Bailey comes in from Mississippi after being an active tackler on the field and an active peer recruiter off of it. Caleb Reid comes in as the most physically imposing freshman right away after setting school records as an edge rusher against some of the top competition in the state of Georgia. Local standout Korey Smith was flipped from a scholarship offer from Toledo.
OVERVIEW
This linebacker room is very impressive, with star power and experience at the top and then younger athletic options that can develop under those main options. Like we said at media day on Tuesday, some younger names will have to take a step forward this fall for the future of the position, but the talent is certainly there. In terms of this season, this group should be one of the better units on the team, with all-conference talents Devyn Curtis and Parker Hughes leading the way.