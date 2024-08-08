Preseason Positional Preview: Interior Defensive Line
Fall camp is officially underway, and competition battles will inevitably ensue as the coaching staff attempts to determine the depth chart ahead of week one against Tennessee Tech.
As fall camp gets underway, GoMiddle will preview each position and what to expect this season. Today, we look at what to expect upfront on the defensive line.
RETURNING VETERANS
|Player
|Class
|Stats
|
Damonte Smith (DT)
|
Redshirt Junior
|
- 7 tackles
- 1 TFL
(5 games before injury)
|
Shakai Woods (NT)
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
- 1 tackle
(4 games before redshirt)
|
Chayce Smith (DT)
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
- Redshirted
|
Ja'Darious Morris (DT)
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
- Redshirted
As the new coaching staff implements a new-look defense, the major question mark is clearly the interior of the defensive line. Now, that's not to say it's the group isn't talented, but it's a very green group after losing practically the entirety of one of the better front fours in college football. The returning veteran that will be counted on heavily is Damonte Smith. After playing in thirteen games as a redshirt freshman, he had earned a legitimate role last season in the rotation, averaging 28 snaps per game before missing the rest of the season with injury. He will be one of the more important players on the team this season. Past him, there is a lot of youth with three redshirt freshmen. Shakai Woods is the only one who played last season, logging 36 snaps. The nose tackle has the potential to be a disruptor and showed that in the spring game, quickly picking up two tackles for loss. Chayce Smith and Ja'Darious Morris will be interesting to see develop throughout the year.
INCOMING COLLEGIATE TRANSFERS
|Player
|Class
|Stats
|
Felix Hixon (NT)
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
- N/A
Felix Hixon, a transfer from South Carolina, comes to Murfreesboro with an SEC pedigree. While he has the benefit of participating in the Gamecocks' practices for two years, he is still unproven, as he did not get any runs on Saturdays. While unproven, he offers a bigger nose tackle option off the bench and should see action right away this season for the Blue Raiders.
INCOMING JUNIOR COLLEGE TALENT
|Player
|Class
|Stats
|
James Gillespie (NT)
|
Redshirt Junior
|
- 67 tackles
- 9 TFL
(Ventura College)
|
Ayden Merrihew (DT)
|
Junior
|
- 32 tackles
- 6 TFL
- 4.5 sacks
(Reedley College)
The two junior college additions were massive, and both should see important action throughout the season. When we were at media day on Tuesday, James Gillespie was the starting nose tackle, and that should be the case this season. He was very effective at disrupting the backfield at the junior college level and has already experienced the Divison One life, having spent his two years before Ventura College at ULM. Ayden Merrihew offers more of an athletic option to the interior at 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds. The role he ends up playing this season will be intriguing to watch but immediately adds some more veteran depth to the room.
OVERVIEW
First things first, this unit is extremely unproven in Murfreesboro. The defensive staff has stated they want to run a lot of different looks out of a base 3-4 front, which means that depth will have to be created among this group. Damonte Smith has been talked about a lot this season and will have to make some plays from the defensive tackle position. At nose tackle, you have a trio of intriguing options with James Gillespie, Felix Hixon, and Shakai Woods. Ayden Merrihew offers some third-down upside with his versatility and athleticism, and his carving out a significant role could prove important. The trenches and stopping the run will open up what defensive coordinator Brian Stewart wants to do with the rest of the defense, but the question remains: how consistent can this unit be?