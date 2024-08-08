Fall camp is officially underway, and competition battles will inevitably ensue as the coaching staff attempts to determine the depth chart ahead of week one against Tennessee Tech. As fall camp gets underway, GoMiddle will preview each position and what to expect this season. Today, we look at what to expect upfront on the defensive line.

RETURNING VETERANS

RETURNERS Player Class Stats Damonte Smith (DT) Redshirt Junior - 7 tackles - 1 TFL (5 games before injury) Shakai Woods (NT) Redshirt Freshman - 1 tackle (4 games before redshirt) Chayce Smith (DT) Redshirt Freshman - Redshirted Ja'Darious Morris (DT) Redshirt Freshman - Redshirted

As the new coaching staff implements a new-look defense, the major question mark is clearly the interior of the defensive line. Now, that's not to say it's the group isn't talented, but it's a very green group after losing practically the entirety of one of the better front fours in college football. The returning veteran that will be counted on heavily is Damonte Smith. After playing in thirteen games as a redshirt freshman, he had earned a legitimate role last season in the rotation, averaging 28 snaps per game before missing the rest of the season with injury. He will be one of the more important players on the team this season. Past him, there is a lot of youth with three redshirt freshmen. Shakai Woods is the only one who played last season, logging 36 snaps. The nose tackle has the potential to be a disruptor and showed that in the spring game, quickly picking up two tackles for loss. Chayce Smith and Ja'Darious Morris will be interesting to see develop throughout the year.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5oYXZpbiBmdW4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0FFbFdjOXN0 bU8iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BRWxXYzlzdG1PPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IGJpZ21hbiAoQGRhb25seWJpZ21hbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9kYW9ubHliaWdtYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE3ODA3ODI3MTE5MDIyNjk3 MTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMTgsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

INCOMING COLLEGIATE TRANSFERS

RETURNERS Player Class Stats Felix Hixon (NT) Redshirt Sophomore - N/A

Felix Hixon, a transfer from South Carolina, comes to Murfreesboro with an SEC pedigree. While he has the benefit of participating in the Gamecocks' practices for two years, he is still unproven, as he did not get any runs on Saturdays. While unproven, he offers a bigger nose tackle option off the bench and should see action right away this season for the Blue Raiders.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OZXcgYmVnaW5uaW5ncyDwn5KZIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9ibGVzc2VkP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jYmxlc3NlZDwvYT4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVRfRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1UX0ZC PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZnNud1RyYVpMcCI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2ZzbndUcmFaTHA8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRmVsaXggSGl4 b24gKEA1MG9udG9wKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzUw b250b3Avc3RhdHVzLzE3NDQwMzk2NzczMTE0NzE4Mzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSA3LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

INCOMING JUNIOR COLLEGE TALENT

RETURNERS Player Class Stats James Gillespie (NT) Redshirt Junior - 67 tackles - 9 TFL (Ventura College) Ayden Merrihew (DT) Junior - 32 tackles - 6 TFL - 4.5 sacks (Reedley College)

The two junior college additions were massive, and both should see important action throughout the season. When we were at media day on Tuesday, James Gillespie was the starting nose tackle, and that should be the case this season. He was very effective at disrupting the backfield at the junior college level and has already experienced the Divison One life, having spent his two years before Ventura College at ULM. Ayden Merrihew offers more of an athletic option to the interior at 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds. The role he ends up playing this season will be intriguing to watch but immediately adds some more veteran depth to the room.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5qoIFVQREFURUQgVEFQRTxicj7wn5qoRGVmZW5zaXZlIHBsYXll ciBvZiB0aGUgeWVhcjxicj7wn5qoNuKAmTMgMzEwPGJyPvCfmqhEMSBCb3Vu Y2UgYmFjazxicj7wn5qoZm9ybWVyIDQg4q2Q77iPIGluIEhpZ2ggc2Nob29s PGJyPvCfmqgyIGZvciAyIERlY2VtYmVyIGdyYWQgcmVhZHkgZm9yIHNwcmlu ZyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQjc3eWlKWXl5cCI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0I3N3lpSll5eXA8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmFtZXMgR2lsbGVz cGllIChASmFtZXNHaWxsZXNwaWVSKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0phbWVzR2lsbGVzcGllUi9zdGF0dXMvMTczMjk1MDUwNzc1MTQy ODM0Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciA4LCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

OVERVIEW