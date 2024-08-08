Preseason Positional Preview: Defensive Ends and Edge Rushers
Fall camp is officially underway, and competition battles will inevitably ensue as the coaching staff attempts to determine the depth chart ahead of week one against Tennessee Tech.
As fall camp gets underway, GoMiddle will preview each position and what to expect this season. Today, we take a look at what things will look like at the defensive end and edge positions.
RETURNING VETERANS
|Player
|Class
|Stats
|
James Stewart
|
Redshirt Junior
|
- 15 tackles
- 1 TFL
|
Brandon Buckner
|
Redshirt Junior
|
- 6 tackles
- 1 TFL
- 1 sack
- 2 passes defended
|
Anthony Bynum
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
- 2 tackles
The defensive end position is another one where entirely new starters will be needed, but the position group does feature a couple of players who worked their way into the rotation up front last season. After coming in from Memphis, James Stewart averaged 27 snaps per game and had one start. He flashed his upside in the spring game, showing his explosiveness to the tune of three sacks. Brandon Buckner was in somewhat of a similar situation, averaging 17 snaps per game, and had a start of his own after transferring in from Oregon. He has done a lot of work with coach Joshua Smith to adjust to the edge position in this new-look 3-4 base defense. Anthony Bynum redshirted last season but appeared in the maximum four games he could. For what it's worth, he's the biggest in the room already outside of newly added transfer Alex Williams.
INCOMING COLLEGIATE TRANSFERS
|Player
|Class
|Stats
|
Andy Nwaoko
|
Redshirt Junior
|
- 17 tackles
- 3.5 TFL
- 2.5 sacks
- 1 pass defended
(6 games at Stony Brook)
|
Alex Williams
|
Graduate
|
- 6 tackles
- 2 TFL
- 1 pass defended
(2021 at Vanderbilt)
Andy Nwaoko comes to Murfreesboro as a veteran with four years of experience in college programs. After not seeing much action at Boise State for three years, he would transfer to Stony Brook, where he would begin to have a bit of a breakout. His experience has been on full display in practices so far, and the word from camp is that he's the most technically sound overall at the position right now. That makes sense with the other options being new to the position, whether that be due to age or transitioning from a different type of defensive end position. For these reasons, expect Nwaoko to be a massive part of what they do in bringing pressure from the edge. As GoMiddle reported recently, the team has added Alex Williams, who was approved by the NCAA to play his seventh season of college football. He would start his career out at Ohio State, appearing in five games as a redshirt freshman on a College Football Playoff team in 2019. After that, he would choose to play under Derek Mason at Vanderbilt. He did not see any action in 2020 under Mason or in 2022 under Clark Lea but did play in eight games for the Commodores in the 2021 season. Last year, he was out of football. At the least, he can be a veteran who can communicate to the rest of the group what Mason is looking for. He does have very impressive size that could come in handy, but it is too early to fairly suggest what his true role on the field will be this fall.
INCOMING JUNIOR COLLEGE TALENT
|Player
|Class
|Stats
|
Reggie Johnson
|
Junior
|
- 46 tackles
- 15.5 TFL
- 10 sacks
(Mt. San Antonio CC)
Reggie Johnson gives a bit of a different look with his length and explosive athleticism getting off the line of scrimmage. Those traits allowed him to be very productive at the junior college level in California. As a freshman at Reedley College, he teamed up with incoming defensive tackle Ayden Merrihew. There, he would put up five sacks and six tackles for loss in just five games. After transferring to Mt. San Antonio, he would post ten sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss in eleven games. He will need to get bigger, standing at just 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, as well as hone in on the technique of the position but he potentially adds third down upside for this defense.
INCOMING FRESHMEN
|Player
|Class
|Measureables
|
Tiyyan Robinson
|
Freshman
|
6'5/232
|
Kedrick Burley
|
Freshman
|
6'2/241
|
Zeion Simpson-Smith
|
Freshman
|
6'1/235
|
Aidan Butts
|
Freshman
|
6'3/252
As the new coaching staff looks to implement different types of defensive ends and edge rushers, it was important to get options for the future that fit the description they are looking for. First, Tiyyan Robinson gives the program a speedy edge rusher with length and explosiveness after the new staff flipped him from East Carolina. He is a frightening sight to see when he is pursuing you and has a lot of potential for his time in Murfreesboro. Adding on to the class was Kedrick Burley, who put up unworldly numbers for a top-ten high school program in the country as a senior. He already possesses good size and is projected as a defensive end/linebacker hybrid. Zeion Simpson-Smith was a local add who put up very impressive numbers at Pearl-Cohn but is transitioning from playing more of a linebacker role. Aidan Butts is a high-motor player with good size.
OVERVIEW
We won't get a fully authentic feel for what they want to do with this unit until we see them on Saturdays in-game. Andy Nwaoko seems to be the clear leader of the group at the edge position and will be a name to know. Right now, James Stewart could be the guy at defensive end this season, and there are things to be excited about if he can hold up throughout the season in a 3-4 scheme. From what has been said so far, Brandon Buckner seems to be putting in his work with the edge rushers and could form a veteran combo with Stewart. Past those three, there are a lot of new faces with loads of potential. The combination of defensive end and edge rusher positions has the chance to give opposing offensive lines a lot of different looks at trying to disrupt the backfield. As of right now, we wouldn't expect there to be a takeover guy like in years past, but as a collective, this unit could do a lot of good things.