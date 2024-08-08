Fall camp is officially underway, and competition battles will inevitably ensue as the coaching staff attempts to determine the depth chart ahead of week one against Tennessee Tech. As fall camp gets underway, GoMiddle will preview each position and what to expect this season. Today, we take a look at what things will look like at the defensive end and edge positions.

RETURNING VETERANS

RETURNERS Player Class Stats James Stewart Redshirt Junior - 15 tackles - 1 TFL Brandon Buckner Redshirt Junior - 6 tackles - 1 TFL - 1 sack - 2 passes defended Anthony Bynum Redshirt Freshman - 2 tackles

The defensive end position is another one where entirely new starters will be needed, but the position group does feature a couple of players who worked their way into the rotation up front last season. After coming in from Memphis, James Stewart averaged 27 snaps per game and had one start. He flashed his upside in the spring game, showing his explosiveness to the tune of three sacks. Brandon Buckner was in somewhat of a similar situation, averaging 17 snaps per game, and had a start of his own after transferring in from Oregon. He has done a lot of work with coach Joshua Smith to adjust to the edge position in this new-look 3-4 base defense. Anthony Bynum redshirted last season but appeared in the maximum four games he could. For what it's worth, he's the biggest in the room already outside of newly added transfer Alex Williams.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qYW1lc19zdGV3 YXJ0MTU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGphbWVzX3N0ZXdhcnQxNTwv YT4gaXMgYWJvdXQgdGhhdCBhY3Rpb27wn5ikPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0Jvcm9CdWlsdE1pZGRsZU1hZGU/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCb3JvQnVpbHRNaWRkbGVN YWRlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUGU5amtLUHN4UyI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BlOWprS1BzeFM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWlkZGxl IFRlbm5lc3NlZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQE1UX0ZCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01UX0ZCL3N0YXR1cy8xNzc2NzY3Mzc4MzM3OTc2NTY2 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDcsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

INCOMING COLLEGIATE TRANSFERS

RETURNERS Player Class Stats Andy Nwaoko Redshirt Junior - 17 tackles - 3.5 TFL - 2.5 sacks - 1 pass defended (6 games at Stony Brook) Alex Williams Graduate - 6 tackles - 2 TFL - 1 pass defended (2021 at Vanderbilt)

Andy Nwaoko comes to Murfreesboro as a veteran with four years of experience in college programs. After not seeing much action at Boise State for three years, he would transfer to Stony Brook, where he would begin to have a bit of a breakout. His experience has been on full display in practices so far, and the word from camp is that he's the most technically sound overall at the position right now. That makes sense with the other options being new to the position, whether that be due to age or transitioning from a different type of defensive end position. For these reasons, expect Nwaoko to be a massive part of what they do in bringing pressure from the edge. As GoMiddle reported recently, the team has added Alex Williams, who was approved by the NCAA to play his seventh season of college football. He would start his career out at Ohio State, appearing in five games as a redshirt freshman on a College Football Playoff team in 2019. After that, he would choose to play under Derek Mason at Vanderbilt. He did not see any action in 2020 under Mason or in 2022 under Clark Lea but did play in eight games for the Commodores in the 2021 season. Last year, he was out of football. At the least, he can be a veteran who can communicate to the rest of the group what Mason is looking for. He does have very impressive size that could come in handy, but it is too early to fairly suggest what his true role on the field will be this fall.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj42ZnQzIDI1MCBHcmFkdWF0ZSB0cmFuc2ZlciB3aXRoIDIgeWVhcnMg b2YgZWxpZ2liaWxpdHkhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9XbVpySHVY azRUIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vV21ackh1WGs0VDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBBbmR5IE53YW9rbyAoQEFuZHlOd2Fva28yNCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BbmR5Tndhb2tvMjQvc3RhdHVzLzE3NTEwNjc0Nzk1 NjI5Njk1NTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAyNywgMjAy NDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

INCOMING JUNIOR COLLEGE TALENT

RETURNERS Player Class Stats Reggie Johnson Junior - 46 tackles - 15.5 TFL - 10 sacks (Mt. San Antonio CC)

Reggie Johnson gives a bit of a different look with his length and explosive athleticism getting off the line of scrimmage. Those traits allowed him to be very productive at the junior college level in California. As a freshman at Reedley College, he teamed up with incoming defensive tackle Ayden Merrihew. There, he would put up five sacks and six tackles for loss in just five games. After transferring to Mt. San Antonio, he would post ten sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss in eleven games. He will need to get bigger, standing at just 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, as well as hone in on the technique of the position but he potentially adds third down upside for this defense.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3Lmh1ZGwuY29t L2VtYmVkL3ZpZGVvLzMvMTg1NzM4NDgvNjUwZGM1Nzg2ZTgxZDQwYzFjM2Q2 MzFiJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

INCOMING FRESHMEN

RETURNERS Player Class Measureables Tiyyan Robinson Freshman 6'5/232 Kedrick Burley Freshman 6'2/241 Zeion Simpson-Smith Freshman 6'1/235 Aidan Butts Freshman 6'3/252

As the new coaching staff looks to implement different types of defensive ends and edge rushers, it was important to get options for the future that fit the description they are looking for. First, Tiyyan Robinson gives the program a speedy edge rusher with length and explosiveness after the new staff flipped him from East Carolina. He is a frightening sight to see when he is pursuing you and has a lot of potential for his time in Murfreesboro. Adding on to the class was Kedrick Burley, who put up unworldly numbers for a top-ten high school program in the country as a senior. He already possesses good size and is projected as a defensive end/linebacker hybrid. Zeion Simpson-Smith was a local add who put up very impressive numbers at Pearl-Cohn but is transitioning from playing more of a linebacker role. Aidan Butts is a high-motor player with good size.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3Lmh1ZGwuY29t L2VtYmVkL3ZpZGVvLzMvMTQ1OTA4OTYvNjU0MmEyMDQyMzQ3NjAwODA4YmM1 NzQ2Jz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7irZDvuI/irZDvuI/irZDvuI8gRURHRSBLZWRyaWNrIEJ1cmxleSBh bmQgZmFtaWx5IG9uIHRoZWlyIG9mZmljaWFsIHZpc2l0IHRvIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9NVFNVP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTVRTVTwvYT4gPGJyPjxicj5CdXJs ZXkgd2FzIGEgZmlyc3QtdGVhbSBNYXhQcmVwcyBBbGwtQW1lcmljYW4gYWZ0 ZXIgcmVjb3JkaW5nIDYxIHRhY2tsZXMsIDI1IHNhY2tzLCBhbmQgMzAgVEZM cyBoaXMgc2VuaW9yIHllYXIgZm9yIHRoZSAjOSB0ZWFtIGluIHRoZSBjb3Vu dHJ5IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU1RBX0Zvb3RiYWxs P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTVEFfRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+PGJyPjxi cj7wn5O4IDogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CdXJsZXlZ b2hhbm5hP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCdXJsZXlZb2hhbm5hPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWWF2dzlVN1JnZyI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1lhdnc5VTdSZ2c8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU2hheW5lIFBpY2tl cmluZyAoQHNoYXluZXBfbWVkaWEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vc2hheW5lcF9tZWRpYS9zdGF0dXMvMTc1Mzg1MDIwNDU2NDk2Mzgz OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAzLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

