Fall camp is officially underway, and competition battles will inevitably ensue as the coaching staff attempts to determine the depth chart ahead of week one against Tennessee Tech. As fall camp gets underway, GoMiddle will preview each position and what to expect this season. Today, we take a look at a veteran cornerback group.

RETURNING VETERANS

RETURNERS Player Class Stats Tyrell Raby Redshirt Junior - 28 tackles - 6 passes defended - 2 interceptions De'Arre McDonald Redshirt Junior - 18 tackles - 3.5 TFL - 1 sack - 6 passes defended Jalen Jackson Redshirt Senior - 26 tackles - 1.5 TFL - 3 passes defended (2022) James Shellman IV Redshirt Senior - 4 tackles (2022) Trevon Ferrell (NB) Redshirt Sophomore - 1 tackle

The secondary projects are a strength of this season's team, and a lot of that is due to the experience and potential at the cornerback positions. Tyrell Raby comes back as the clear leader after a strong season in his first year as a Blue Raider. On the other side, De'Arre McDonald moves outside after previously playing more of an inside role. He will bring a big and physical aspect to the room. Jalen Jackson is no stranger to the college game, having started thirteen games from 2020-2022 with his impressive length. He started in the season opener against Alabama last season before missing the rest of the year. James Shellman IV also missed last season but has a plethora of game experience from being a factor on special teams. Trevon Ferrell moved to defense last season for depth purposes but one of the takeaways from media day was that he has found a legit role on this team as an option at nickelback.

INCOMING COLLEGIATE TRANSFERS

RETURNERS Player Class Stats James Monds III (NB) Redshirt Sophomore - 4 tackles (Indiana) Alan Young (PWO) Redshirt Freshman - Redshirted (Tufts University)

Indiana transfer James Monds III was an exciting addition this offseason after he appeared in eleven games last season for the Hoosiers as a youngster. While it will remain to be seen if he can play on the outside in the long term, he will certainly be a factor at nickel this season. He flashed his upside in the spring game and recorded an interception. He is a name to know for the next couple of years. Former local standout Alan Young returns to the mid-state area after redshirting at D-III Tufts University. He chose that route over FBS opportunities last cycle.

INCOMING JUNIOR COLLEGE TALENT

RETURNERS Player Class Stats Abdul Muhammad Junior - 10 tackles - 2 TFL - 5 passes defended - 1 interception (El Camino CC) Bobby Brooks (PWO) Redshirt Junior - 27 tackles - 15 passes defended - 3 interceptions (Laney College)

Another takeaway from media day is that Abdul Muhammad is ready to contribute NOW and will be firmly enriched in the mix at cornerback. He has football in his blood, with his father winning a pair of national championships at Nebraska, and has very attractive physical tools with his length and burst when breaking on the ball. Omari Kelly named him as one of his favorite defensive backs to go against in practice every day, and he could have a very bright future ahead in Murfreesboro. Bobby Brooks also comes in after a season at Laney College that featured 15 passes defended.

INCOMING FRESHMEN

RETURNERS Player Class Measureables Jackson Lowe Freshman - 6'1/188

Jackson Lowe comes to MTSU after a standout senior season at nearby Brentwood, where he posted 64 tackles and twelve passes defended. His length and physicality offer an intriguing upside in the future for the incoming freshman.

OVERVIEW