Preseason Positional Preview: Cornerbacks
Fall camp is officially underway, and competition battles will inevitably ensue as the coaching staff attempts to determine the depth chart ahead of week one against Tennessee Tech.
As fall camp gets underway, GoMiddle will preview each position and what to expect this season. Today, we take a look at a veteran cornerback group.
RETURNING VETERANS
|Player
|Class
|Stats
|
Tyrell Raby
|
Redshirt Junior
|
- 28 tackles
- 6 passes defended
- 2 interceptions
|
De'Arre McDonald
|
Redshirt Junior
|
- 18 tackles
- 3.5 TFL
- 1 sack
- 6 passes defended
|
Jalen Jackson
|
Redshirt Senior
|
- 26 tackles
- 1.5 TFL
- 3 passes defended
(2022)
|
James Shellman IV
|
Redshirt Senior
|
- 4 tackles
(2022)
|
Trevon Ferrell (NB)
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
- 1 tackle
The secondary projects are a strength of this season's team, and a lot of that is due to the experience and potential at the cornerback positions. Tyrell Raby comes back as the clear leader after a strong season in his first year as a Blue Raider. On the other side, De'Arre McDonald moves outside after previously playing more of an inside role. He will bring a big and physical aspect to the room. Jalen Jackson is no stranger to the college game, having started thirteen games from 2020-2022 with his impressive length. He started in the season opener against Alabama last season before missing the rest of the year. James Shellman IV also missed last season but has a plethora of game experience from being a factor on special teams. Trevon Ferrell moved to defense last season for depth purposes but one of the takeaways from media day was that he has found a legit role on this team as an option at nickelback.
INCOMING COLLEGIATE TRANSFERS
|Player
|Class
|Stats
|
James Monds III (NB)
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
- 4 tackles
(Indiana)
|
Alan Young (PWO)
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
- Redshirted
(Tufts University)
Indiana transfer James Monds III was an exciting addition this offseason after he appeared in eleven games last season for the Hoosiers as a youngster. While it will remain to be seen if he can play on the outside in the long term, he will certainly be a factor at nickel this season. He flashed his upside in the spring game and recorded an interception. He is a name to know for the next couple of years. Former local standout Alan Young returns to the mid-state area after redshirting at D-III Tufts University. He chose that route over FBS opportunities last cycle.
INCOMING JUNIOR COLLEGE TALENT
|Player
|Class
|Stats
|
Abdul Muhammad
|
Junior
|
- 10 tackles
- 2 TFL
- 5 passes defended
- 1 interception
(El Camino CC)
|
Bobby Brooks (PWO)
|
Redshirt Junior
|
- 27 tackles
- 15 passes defended
- 3 interceptions
(Laney College)
Another takeaway from media day is that Abdul Muhammad is ready to contribute NOW and will be firmly enriched in the mix at cornerback. He has football in his blood, with his father winning a pair of national championships at Nebraska, and has very attractive physical tools with his length and burst when breaking on the ball. Omari Kelly named him as one of his favorite defensive backs to go against in practice every day, and he could have a very bright future ahead in Murfreesboro. Bobby Brooks also comes in after a season at Laney College that featured 15 passes defended.
INCOMING FRESHMEN
|Player
|Class
|Measureables
|
Jackson Lowe
|
Freshman
|
- 6'1/188
Jackson Lowe comes to MTSU after a standout senior season at nearby Brentwood, where he posted 64 tackles and twelve passes defended. His length and physicality offer an intriguing upside in the future for the incoming freshman.
OVERVIEW
This is a position that fans should be able to trust this season due to the potential and experience in the room. Tyrell Raby should be one of the better corners in the conference, and that always helps a defense out. De'Arre McDonald and Abdul Muhammad can hold their own opposite him, and then you add veteran Jalen Jackson to round out a deep unit. Inside, James Monds III has the tools to become a very good slot corner under this coaching staff, but don't be shocked to see Trevon Ferrell get his fair share of reps inside as well. The secondary should be the strength of the team, and that is capped off with a great group of cornerbacks.