Position Breakdown: Wide Receiver
Considerably, the wide receiver position was undoubtedly the deepest and, all in all, the most productive group on the offensive side of the ball a season ago. Led by standouts Jarrin Pierce and Jimmy Marshall, who were at the top of the ranks in receiving yards for the Blue Raiders in 2021. Each tallied over 500 yards in the air, the only two to do so for Middle Tennessee in 2021.
Moving on down the line, Yusuf Ali and Jaylin Lane, who were third and fourth in receiving yards on the team last season, were the next two guys that found themselves in the plethora of weapons on offense. Both are more than an asset just on this side of the ball. Ali was an excellent tackler on special teams, while Lane is known as an elite punt returner. In fact, was named Third Team Preseason All-American Specialist by Athlon Sports just this week. CJ Windham, who spent five seasons as a Blue Raider, is another respectable name who was productive in the receiving game last season. Lastly, Izaiah Gathings and DJ England-Chisholm, two guys that were buried in the depth chart a season ago, are a couple dark horse selections to lead the Blue Raider receiving corps in 2022.
Multiple guys will need to step up in this position group this upcoming campaign. After losing talented receivers Jarrin Pierce and CJ Windham to the NFL Draft and Jimmy Marshall graduating, there will definitely be big shoes to fill for the rest of the crew in the wide receiver room.
The good news is the talent and depth is still there. Thanks to the experience and growing pains from the other options a season ago, this position group still looks to be in solid shape for the 2022 campaign. At the top the list, expect featured guys like Izaiah Gathings, Yusuf Ali, Jaylin Lane to potentially have breakout seasons and be top options in the air for Middle Tennessee this upcoming season. Who are the other intriguing guys out wide for the Blue Raiders in 2022?
Returners
Redshirt Senior Yusuf Ali:
This upcoming season will be the sixth as a Blue Raider for Mr. Ali. He legitimately broke out last season with 45 receptions for 472 yards and four touchdowns, serving as Middle Tennessee’s most consistent quick target. Look for Ali to become the number one option in the air and lead the Blue Raiders in receptions once again as he did in 2021. Standing at just 5’9, will most definitely will start in the slot this season and look for him to become of the most electric receivers in the conference.
Sophomore Jaylin Lane:
Entering his third season as a Blue Raider, looks to really breakout and became one of the reliable threats downfield during the 2022 campaign. A season ago, finished with 42 receptions for 466 yards and four touchdowns. Additionally, as talked about above, is a huge weapon in the return game. Look for him to most certainly see plenty of game action and most likely start every game.
Senior Izaiah Gathings:
Transferred to Middle Tennessee after three seasons at Gardner-Webb. In 2021, his first season as a Blue Raider, he finished with 24 receptions for 302 yards and a touchdown. One of the more experienced and talented guys returning and could earn a starting role pending on a strong fall camp.
Junior DJ England-Chisolm:
Entering his fourth season as a part of the Blue Raider football program. Had 28 receptions for 295 yards and three touchdowns a season ago. The South Carolina native is another veteran guy who has the ability to see significant action this fall.
Redshirt Sophomore Marquel Tinsley:
This season will be his fourth season as a Blue Raider. Played eight games a season ago tallying two receptions for 18 yards and a touchdown. Tinsley is a big target who could see himself breaking into form this season as a deep threat.
Redshirt Freshman Javonte Sherman:
Played in just one game in his first season as a Blue Raider in 2021. Sherman is a purely a freak athlete who played multiple sports at Valdosta High School in Georgia. Look for him to try and break into the mix for meaningful snaps in 2022.
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Metcalf:
Saw action in four games as a true freshman in 2021. Had four receptions for 52 yards. We shall see where Metcalf lands on the depth chart once camps rolls around next month.
Redshirt Freshman Bryce Bailey:
Entering his third season at Middle Tennessee. Has seen very limited action during his first two seasons on campus. Needs to have a strong fall camp to crack the rotation once again this upcoming season.
***Newcomers***
Junior Quaterrius Tolbert:
Transferred from Jones College this off-season. Led the team with 27 receptions for 538 yards and seven touchdowns. With a strong fall camp, could see Tolbert break into the mix as a reserve receiver in 2022.
Redshirt Freshman Jeron Newson:
Started his career at Mount Union, but did not see any action during his freshman season. Went to high school at Oasis in Florida. Father played football at MTSU. Look for redshirt year for Newson.
Freshman Jaylen Ward:
Entering his first season as a Blue Raider. Rated a three-star recruit by Rivals. Was a multiple sport athlete at Thompson High School in Alabama. At 6-foot-1, 213 pounds has the body frame to see the field early in his career at Middle Tennessee.