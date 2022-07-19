Position Breakdown: Wide Receiver

Considerably, the wide receiver position was undoubtedly the deepest and, all in all, the most productive group on the offensive side of the ball a season ago. Led by standouts Jarrin Pierce and Jimmy Marshall, who were at the top of the ranks in receiving yards for the Blue Raiders in 2021. Each tallied over 500 yards in the air, the only two to do so for Middle Tennessee in 2021.

Moving on down the line, Yusuf Ali and Jaylin Lane, who were third and fourth in receiving yards on the team last season, were the next two guys that found themselves in the plethora of weapons on offense. Both are more than an asset just on this side of the ball. Ali was an excellent tackler on special teams, while Lane is known as an elite punt returner. In fact, was named Third Team Preseason All-American Specialist by Athlon Sports just this week. CJ Windham, who spent five seasons as a Blue Raider, is another respectable name who was productive in the receiving game last season. Lastly, Izaiah Gathings and DJ England-Chisholm, two guys that were buried in the depth chart a season ago, are a couple dark horse selections to lead the Blue Raider receiving corps in 2022.

Multiple guys will need to step up in this position group this upcoming campaign. After losing talented receivers Jarrin Pierce and CJ Windham to the NFL Draft and Jimmy Marshall graduating, there will definitely be big shoes to fill for the rest of the crew in the wide receiver room.

The good news is the talent and depth is still there. Thanks to the experience and growing pains from the other options a season ago, this position group still looks to be in solid shape for the 2022 campaign. At the top the list, expect featured guys like Izaiah Gathings, Yusuf Ali, Jaylin Lane to potentially have breakout seasons and be top options in the air for Middle Tennessee this upcoming season. Who are the other intriguing guys out wide for the Blue Raiders in 2022?