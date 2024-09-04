Murfreesboro, TN – Starting a weekly series for GoMiddle called Position Grades, and it is what the title says. Shayne Pickering and I will be grading each position group following every game.

The Blue Raiders took home a 32-25 victory over Tennessee Tech in week one, here is how we graded them.

Quarterback

Conner

If I had to grade based on his first-half performance, it would be much higher. Before halftime, Nick Vattiato was clutch on key downs and overall controlled the offense. In the second half, however, Vattiato did not necessarily find his footing until the final drive and even threw an interception.

Grade: C+

Shayne

Nick Vattiato started the game off strong, converting key third downs and red zone opportunities to build a 21-0 lead. Whether the play calling was reserved or not, he entered a bit of a slump afterward and that slump kept expanding, leading to two interceptions including a pick-six. While the team got bailed out of the pick-six by a Tennessee Tech targeting call, it was still a rough stretch. He ended the game with big plays again and helped his team win. he game. He showed some good things but is going to have to be able to move on from a bad play if he wants to make plays for this offense this season consistently.

Grade: C









Running Back

Conner

The run game was not always effective against the Golden Eagles but when it mattered, they showed up. Frank Peasant, Jaiden “Flip” Credle, and Terry Wilkins combined for 102 yards on 4.3 yards per carry and three touchdowns.

Grade: B+

Shayne

On the bright side, Frank Peasant led the rushing attack with five yards per carry on ten rushes in addition to his two touchdowns. On the downside, sixty percent of his yards on the ground came on the last touchdown to win it. This offense is built off the run and 3.6 yards per carry overall is just not going to cut it simply put. One positive was the back's ability to make plays in the screen game against a loaded box, something Derek Mason admitted they should have used more. The room is deep, and that was shown with four backs used on the first drive of the game, but it must perform better to win games against better competition.

Grade: C-





Wide Receiver

Conner

The wideouts could not get the ball in their hands as much as the coaching staff would like, but when they did, they were explosive. The receiving core averaged over 11 yards per catch including big-time grabs from Omari Kelly and Myles Butler on third and fourth down.

Grade: B+

Shayne

The receiving core was able to show a lot of good things in the season opener. Omari Kelly needed to get more involved but was massive on the final drive of the game. Myles Butler proved to be efficient and effective in tight situations on third downs and the red zone. Gamarion Carter flashed as someone who can make plays down the field. The passing game needs to take another step forward, but the receiving core did their job in week one.

Grade: B+









Offensive Line

Conner

In pass pro it was clear that the offensive line was night and day from last year and allowed Vattiato time in the pocket, only being sacked once. However, there was more to desire when it came to run blocking, Tech was loading the box but there was never a consistent running game.

Grade: B-

Shayne

The offensive line flashed its potential in the season opener, especially in pass protection, giving Vattiato time to get the ball out for a nice change of pace. The run game was a different story as the unit was not able to consistently establish their presence and create running lanes. With the run game being such a significant part of the offense, that is going to have to improve moving forward. Losing the unit leader and starting center, Julius Pierce was a brutal blow. The unit also moved on without seniors Ethan Ellis and J’Shun Bodiford as well.

Grade: C









Defensive Line

Conner

After losing five transfers on the defensive front, a big question was how would the Middle front seven look. The defensive line certainly did its job, stopping the run to the tune of 3.4 yards per carry, recording two sacks, and pressuring the QB several other times.

Grade: A-

Shayne

The defensive line was a pleasant surprise, generating havoc in the backfield all night long, whether in the run game or pushing quarterback Jordyn Potts outside of the pocket. The unit held the Golden Eagles to 3.4 yards per attempt. This unit came in inexperienced and with a lot of question marks, so it was a good sign to see what the unit was able to do.

Grade: B+





Linebackers

Conner

Just like the defensive line, people wondered what the linebackers would look like with Drew Francis and Parker Hughes not playing, but they quickly answered that question. The group led by RS-SR Devyn Curtis was good in shutting down the TTU run game and was solid in coverage.

Grade: B+

Shayne

With a pair of key veterans held out of this game, a lot of young linebackers received playing time to show their potential. The unit looked ready to fly around the field and make plays on the ball. This group showed that it has more depth than originally that they can play in situations, especially when Parker Hughes and Drew Francis return.

Grade: B-





Corners

Conner

In the first half of the ballgame, the MTSU corners did a great job on Dylan Liable and allowed just 18 yards which is a big reason Middle led 21-2 at one point.

However, in the second half, they were diced to the tune of 256 yards and three touchdowns by backup Jordyn Potts.

Grade: C+

Shayne

To begin the game, the cornerbacks looked highly efficient, not allowing an inch in the passing game. Once the second half came around, the dynamic of the Eagles’ passing attack changed completely with Potts and his creativity at quarterback. The unit gave up some big plays as Potts moved the pocket and extended plays. Once the rotations began, tackling in space became an issue. De ’Arre McDonald got banged up in the game so some of the options past Tyrell Raby will have to show they can contribute effectively next week. Slot play will have to improve as well.

Grade: C+





Safeties

Conner

Even with the corners having a tough day on Saturday, Brendon Harris, and John Howse IV led the way for the safety room. Recording 11 combined tackles and an interception from Howse.

Both guys along with the safeties who rotated in were a bright spot for the secondary against the Golden Eagles.

Grade: B

Shayne

The safeties were thought to be a strength of the team and that was evident in the season opener even with veteran Marvae Myers being held back. Vanderbilt transfer John Howse IV was one of the best players in the game on either side and recorded an interception. The playmaker and captain Brendon Harris led the team in tackles in what was an impressive showing. Rickey Smith was a playmaker all night on special teams as well.

Grade: A-





Special Teams

Conner

It is a little difficult to grade special teams since there were no big returns on kickoff or punts but that is a good thing. Scoring-wise, Zeke Rankin was perfect going 3-for-3 on PATs and nailing a 33-yard field goal.

Grade: A-

Shayne

All in all, special teams did what they were supposed to do. Placekicker Zeke Rankin made his lone field goal to keep the team ahead in the game at that point. True freshman Grant Chadwick had two punts for an average of 35.5 yards. Zach Benedict came in as someone who was thought to be someone with a powerful leg, so not being able to push kickoffs through the end zone was a bit disappointing in what could be the only complaint. The special teams' coverage was good.

Grade: B+



