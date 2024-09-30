Memphis, TN – Non-conference season is over after a tough loss to the Tigers. MTSU fought hard but ultimately lost 24-7.

The Blue Raiders now fall to 1-4 after playing three P4 opponents in the last month. Shayne Pickering and I have our weekly position grades.

Quarterback

Conner

Nick Vattiato had a solid day, going 21-for-31 for 283 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions. He made throws that put his team in a position to score several times, but they couldn’t get it done after a fumble by Omari Kelly and stalled drives.

Grade: B

Shayne

Nick Vattiato put together a solid performance on the road against one of the top Group of Five programs in Memphis. He would’ve had a touchdown without Omari Kelly’s fumble despite a makeshift offensive line protecting him. As this team enters conference play, Vattiato is starting to get into form. He needs better awareness about getting his line set so he’s not taking brutal strip sacks.

Grade: B





Running Back

Conner

Terry Wilkins and Flip Credle carried the rock 15 times for 56 yards, including a touchdown by Wilkins. Both were a safety valve for Vattiato, combined for six catches, and did a solid job of giving their team a chance at a balanced offense, but the offensive line held them back from getting more on the ground.

Grade: B-

Shayne

The only score of the day came via a rushing touchdown by Terry Wilkins. The tailbacks had a solid day, averaging 3.8 yards per carry. The group needs to become more consistent, with most of that coming on one drive, but this game was an important step forward.

Grade: B-









Wide Receiver

Conner

Memphis did an excellent job taking most of the Middle receivers out of the game, but one guy they couldn’t stop was Kelly, who finished with 174 yards on six catches, his second 170+ yard performance of the season. I would’ve liked to see more from the other wideouts, but Kelly carries that WR room for the week.

Grade: B

Shayne

Omari Kelly continues to shine when the team works the ball down the field. He finished with 174 yards. With how slippery and fast he can be, he will be a true weapon in conference play. His fumble was a considerable loss of momentum, though. This unit has solid pieces but must complement Kelly and tight end Holden Willis better.

Grade: B





Tight End

Conner

Holden Willis continues to be Mr. Consistent for the Blue Raiders with five catches for 62 yards, the fourth consecutive game of at least three catches and 60 yards. Willis also did a good job of blocking and opening holes for his running backs.

Grade: B+

Shayne

Holden Willis finished the game strong to record 62 yards on the night. This team must find ways to consistently find him throughout the game to get the passing attack going.

Grade: B





Offensive Line

Conner

The MT o-line struggled mightily against the talented front seven of Memphis and constantly had Vattiato running around. They gave up four sacks and six TFLs and allowed a fumble after Elijah Herring blew up Vattiato.

They’re still trying to find consistency with multiple injuries to starters, but that group still performed rough.

Grade: D+

Shayne

The offensive line had another re-shuffle with starting left tackle Marcus Miller out again. The unit opened lanes for the rushing attack but allowed Memphis to establish a consistent and effective pass rush. Redshirt freshman Isaac Rue saw a lot of action in the second half.

Grade: C-





Defensive Line

Conner

Once again, getting pressure on the quarterback was an issue. The MTSU linemen were bullied up front. They had no sacks, one QB hit, and just three TFLs while getting gashed by the run for 6.1 YPC and, overall, were ineffective.

Grade: D+

Shayne

The defensive line generated pressure in the backfield to limit the passing attack. They did allow Memphis to run the ball at will up the middle. This unit showed a lot of promising steps forward and is getting better heading into the bye week.

Grade: C





Linebacker

Conner

The same is true for the defensive line; they put no pressure on Seth Henigan, and that’s why the Tiger quarterback could lead his offense with no problems. Jalen Davis had a good game with six total tackles, one for a loss.

No Devyn Curtis was a problem for this unit, and it showed on Saturday night.

Grade: C-

Shayne

The linebacker unit has welcomed veteran Parker Hughes nicely back. With Devyn Curtis out for an extended period, others will have to continue to step up next to him. This unit will have to get back to stopping the run moving forward.

Grade: C+





Cornerback

Conner

I liked what I saw out of a secondary that’s finally getting some chemistry between their backups, who have stepped in for the injured De’Arre McDonald and Trevon Ferrell.

They held Henigan to a 38.6 QBR, his worst of the season, and a 63% completion rate. Although they did give up 227 yards, I thought these guys held their own against a talented Memphis receiving core.

Grade: B

Conner

The corners put together a strong game, shutting down the receivers for the most part. Roc Taylor had a strong match for Memphis but had a pair of spectacular catches. Marvae Myers has been able to make plays on the ball.

Grade: B+





Safety

Conner

On Saturday, surprise, Xavier Williams and John Howse IV were the top two tacklers for MTSU. Williams even provided two of the teams three TFLs on the night in a solid showing. This group continues to be a strength of the team.

Grade: B+

Shayne

Xavier Williams led the team in tackles this weekend, shining on the field. He was pleasantly surprised at the position in Brendon Harris’ absence. Williams and John Howse IV can potentially form one of the better safety tandems in the conference.

Grade: B





Special Teams

Conner

Zeke Rankin only had one chance and made his extra-point try, and Grant Chadwick had 268 yards on seven punts, including four inside the 20-yard line.

Grade: B

Shayne

Grant Chadwick had an up-and-down night, but the team recovered a fumble on his first punt that was not up to his standards. He did pin Memphis inside their 20-yard line four times. Zeke Rankin made his extra point. This unit will certainly be glad to put rain games behind them.

Grade: B



