Position Breakdown: Quarterback

After the Blue Raiders landed highly rated 3-star transfer QB Bailey Hockman last offseason, the MTSU quarterback room looked to be in very good hands.

However, this really wasn’t the case at all. Hockman, who spent two seasons at NC State, started the first three games for the Blue Raiders during the 2021 campaign. Unfortunately, that put a bow on Hockman’s career as a Blue Raider and ultimately a collegiate football player. It was announced after a week three loss to UTSA that Hockman would be stepping away from the Blue Raider program and retiring from the game of football.

This situation was unfortunate and it left the coaching staff with some scurrying to do with conference play quickly approaching. The solution was rather simple, though.

Head Coach Rick Stockstill turned to Knoxville native and Redshirt Junior Chase Cunningham to take first team snaps under center. After making his first career start in Week 4 against Charlotte, his season was eventually cut short after suffering season-ending lower leg injury against Southern Miss.

The roller coaster season continued the following week against WKU as the Raiders turned to their third starting QB of the season, Freshman Nicholas Vattiato, who later started the last five games and led MTSU to a winning season plus a postseason victory against Toledo in the Bahamas bowl. Now, onto the 2022 season. Where the Blue Raider Quarterback room consists of six guys.