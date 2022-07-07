Position Breakdown: Quarterback
After the Blue Raiders landed highly rated 3-star transfer QB Bailey Hockman last offseason, the MTSU quarterback room looked to be in very good hands.
However, this really wasn’t the case at all. Hockman, who spent two seasons at NC State, started the first three games for the Blue Raiders during the 2021 campaign. Unfortunately, that put a bow on Hockman’s career as a Blue Raider and ultimately a collegiate football player. It was announced after a week three loss to UTSA that Hockman would be stepping away from the Blue Raider program and retiring from the game of football.
This situation was unfortunate and it left the coaching staff with some scurrying to do with conference play quickly approaching. The solution was rather simple, though.
Head Coach Rick Stockstill turned to Knoxville native and Redshirt Junior Chase Cunningham to take first team snaps under center. After making his first career start in Week 4 against Charlotte, his season was eventually cut short after suffering season-ending lower leg injury against Southern Miss.
The roller coaster season continued the following week against WKU as the Raiders turned to their third starting QB of the season, Freshman Nicholas Vattiato, who later started the last five games and led MTSU to a winning season plus a postseason victory against Toledo in the Bahamas bowl. Now, onto the 2022 season. Where the Blue Raider Quarterback room consists of six guys.
The Returners:
Redshirt Senior Chase Cunningham:
As we talked about above, Cunningham saw action in eight games a season ago before suffering a serious season-ending leg injury. Heading into his sixth season as a Blue Raider, Cunningham is definitely the favorite to land the starting QB job and is seemingly a lock heading into Fall camp.
Sophomore Nicholas Vattiato:
As a true Freshman, the Plantation, FL native answered the bell when his number was called in 2021. As stated, Vattiato started the final five games a season ago and led the Blue Raiders to a bowl game victory. If there is another guy, Vattiato seems to be the one that could potentially push for a starting job under center in 2022. Only time will tell how this battle unfolds.
Redshirt Sophomore Stone Frost:
Entering his fourth season as a Blue Raider, has only seen action in a single game coming against FIU last season.
The Newcomers:
Redshirt Senior Preston Rice:
Entering his sixth season of eligibility, Rice spent his first five seasons at Murray State. Played his high school ball at Wayne County in Waynesboro, TN. The veteran looks to be in the mix for a backup role this season. Although, wouldn’t completely rule out his chances to start a game over the course of the 2022 campaign.
Freshman Kyle Lowe Arrives in Murfreesboro as a part of the 2022 Blue Raider recruiting class. Rated a 3-star recruit by 247 Sports and Rivals. The Collierville, TN native played in high school at Fayette-Ware in West Tennessee. A redshirt year will likely take place for Lowe in 2022.
Freshman DJ Riles Also is a part of the 2022 class. Another 3-star QB recruit the Blue Raiders landed last recruiting cycle. The Columbus, GA played at Carver High School in Atlanta. Don’t look for Riles to see much action this season, if any at all, barring multiple injuries occurring to other QB options.