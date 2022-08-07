Position Breakdown: Defensive Line

The first defensive positional breakdown for the 2022 campaign features the deepest and most talented group on this side of the ball, if not the entire team. The defensive line that is. Arguably Middle Tennessee’s biggest strength from a season ago, it has a shot to even top that production from 2021. Talk about production, that is exactly what is entire group did. It starts with the turnovers, where this defense was nearly at of the top of the conference in forcing them. The Blue Raiders were fourth in the C-USA in rush yards allowed last season and that was mainly due to the success and the disrupting factor that this group played over the entire season. Additionally, Middle Tennessee was in the top half of the league in sacks a season ago. Led by Senior defensive end Jordan Ferguson, who tallied seven sacks last season, has the most by any returning C-USA player from 2021. The talent does not stop there, though. The Blue Raider defensive line, who returns every starter from last season, very well could have the best well-rounded group in the entire conference. To pair with Ferguson on the other end, Redshirt Sophomore Richard Kinley returns after starting all 13 games in 2021 as a true freshman. On the interior, Ja’Kerrius Wyatt and Zaylin Wood, who both started for the majority of last season, are just two of the names Middle Tennessee fans can go ahead and get used throughout this upcoming season. One thing is for sure here, there is a lot to be excited about if you enjoy watching the front four get to other quarterbacks and disrupting opposing offenses. This will indeed be the case for the Blue Raiders in 2022. Who are the other guys that will play a factor this season?





Returners: Redshirt Senior Jordan Ferguson Let’s start here with arguably the Blue Raiders best defensive player coming into this season. Entering his sixth season with the program, Ferguson has already been named to several preseason watch lists around the country. A lock to start at the defensive end position end position and has a shot to led the conference in sacks during the 2022 campaign.





Redshirt Sophomore Zaylin Wood Broke out in his second season with Middle Tennessee in 2021. Played in all 13 games while starting 12 on the interior of the defensive line. Expect the same in 2022 as Wood is one of the key contributors returning along the front four. Don’t be surprised for an even more productive year in 2022.



Redshirt Senior Ja’Kerrius Wyatt: Alongside Wood on the interior, Wyatt is a very nice piece that will be returning in 2022. This duo should be electric and can count on many disruptions between the two on the inside. The Prattville, Alabama native will start and be a huge run stopper over the course of this season.



Redshirt Sophomore Richard Kinley As a Freshman a season ago, started all 13 games as he paired with Ferguson holding down the other end of the defensive line. One of Middle Tennessee’s most talented young gun and presumably will look to build on another great campaign in 2022. Look for Kinley to start at the other end position and see a significant increase in production from his freshman season.



Redshirt Junior Jordan Starling Entering his fifth season season with Middle Tennessee, Starling played in all 13 games as a reserve a season ago. Look for similar production from the in-state native from Chattanooga. Talented player who will be a nice piece to provide depth.



Redshirt Junior Jordan Branch Entering his fifth season with the Blue Raiders, Branch played in 10 games a season ago in which three he started. The In-state native will likely find himself in the top half of the depth chart following fall camp in a few weeks. Branch is definitely a quality veteran that will be relied upon.



Sophomore Ralph Mency As a true freshman in 2021, played in all 13 games as a reserve lineman. Look for a similar role this season as Mency expects to back up Ferguson and/or Kinley at the end positions. Reliable depth piece that has the ability to produce this season.



Redshirt Sophomore Marley Cook Played in 11 games last season serving mostly as a depth piece. Look for the same role this season with Middle Tennessee returning all four starters from a season ago. A huge body that will be handy on short yardage situations.



Redshirt Sophomore Quandaries Dunnigan: Will be fourth year sophomore in 2022. Missed the entire season last year with an injury after playing in eight games a couple seasons ago. We will see where Dunnigan ends up on the depth chart after fall camp concludes and if he will be able to produce after suffering a serious injury just last campaign.



Redshirt Freshman ZaBrien Harden: The third end listed on the Blue Raiders roster for this season. Redshirted as a freshman in 2021 where he did not see any action. Don’t look for much action here barring injuries to Ferguson or Kinley on the ends although depth will need to be provided behind those two.



Redshirt Freshman Vincent Dinkins As a true freshman, played in nine games as a reserve lineman. The Georgia native is slightly undersized although we will see how this evolves In his second season. Needs a strong fall camp to see a significant increase in action this season.



Redshirt Freshman Tyrece Edwards: Played in just four games in his season with the Blue Raiders while redshirting. The Knoxville, Tennessee native played at West High school where he earned all-state his senior year. High upside lineman who will contribute in the foreseeable future.



Redshirt Freshman Tahrin Sudderth: The in-state recruit played in just one game a season ago while redshirting. Sudderth moved positions after playing tight end a season ago. Don’t look for much results here as he is still learning the way to play his role and develop from more experienced guys.