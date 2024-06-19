As any dedicated college basketball fan knows by now, the sport's offseason has become quite the chaotic spectacle of speed-dating free agency. Middle Tennessee was no exception, using all six of their open scholarship spots from the 2024-2025 roster on players in the transfer portal.

First, a quick recap of who on the roster from this past season will depart and who is expected to return:





Outgoing:

Jared Coleman-Jones (transferred to San Diego State)

O'zhell Jackson (transferred to Clark Atlanta)

Josh Ogundele (transferred to Tennessee State)

Elias King (graduated)

Ty Mosley (graduated)

Jalen Jordan (graduated)





Returning:

Camryn Weston

Jestin Porter

Justin Bufford

Jacob Johnson

Chris Loofe

Tre Green

Torey Alston





Now let's get to the fun part. Here is a breakdown of the six players Middle Tennessee acquired out of the portal.





Jarred Hall- 6'8 Tulsa forward (rising sophomore)

Hall was the first portal entry to commit to the Blue Raiders this offseason. A true product of the middle Tennessee area, Hall was a high school star at Lebanon High School, winning Mr. Basketball at the Tennessee 4A level averaging 27 points and 9 rebounds his senior season, and was ranked as the 3rd best prospect in the state in the class of 2023 by ESPN Recruiting. Hall had a quiet lone season at Tulsa but fits the script as the type of wing Nick McDevitt likes to use: long, active, and versatile. Hall has a wide range of outcomes given his lack of time on a college-level court, but the hope is he will thrive closer to home in a system more suited for his profile.



Alec Oglesby- 6'5 Stetson wing (rising COVID senior; eligible to apply for a 6th year)

Oglesby has been a journeyman through college basketball, playing his first three seasons at three schools (Cleveland State, UNC Wilmington, & Stetson) before a breakout season with the Atlantic Sun champion Hatters in 2024. Oglesby averaged just under 11 points and shot 40% from 3 on 186 attempts (only one of two players to hit these marks in the A-SUN). While he isn't the dynamic scorer Josh Jefferson was (he averaged half of the 2PAs and FTAs last season compared to Jefferson's final season at UWGB), Oglesby has the size of a true wing and is a sharp decision-maker. His shooting prowess should help the Blue Raiders bounce back from their worst 3p% season of the Nick McDevitt era. His experience with a conference champion and NCAA tournament team will also be useful.



Jlynn Counter- 6'3 IUPUI guard (rising senior)

Counter is a combo guard with quite a polarizing resume. The last two seasons have been very productive as he averaged 14 ppg, 4 rpg, and 3 apg, albeit for IUPUI who went 11-53 during his tenure. Last season Counter was the only Horizon player under 6'6 to shoot 68% at the rim with at least 70 attempts. Perimeter shooting numbers are a little concerning but the 3p% jumped from 27% to 32% from sophomore to junior season, and the free throw percentage averaged 78% between both seasons, both encouraging signs that the jumper will be good enough.

While Counter's general numbers are exciting, there are also some question marks. The former Jaguar amassed 220 turnovers over the past two seasons, second to only Tommy Bruner. To Counter's defense, this isn't the worst company as Bruner was one of the best scorers in the nation last season. Still, it is worth monitoring given turnovers have been such a steady shortcoming during the McDevitt era. A look at Counter's shot selection also carried some concern, as over 50% of his field goal attempts last season were constituted as "other 2s" (2-point jumpers, hook shots, floaters), of which he only shot 39% on (per Bart Torvik).

It is completely possible Counter was forced to be this type of player given how desperate of a team IUPUI was. Buy-in and open-mindedness to coaching will be key for him, but he is a very necessary addition to the roster given how the clear absence of point guard play after Weston's injury last season led to the team's demise.





Essam Mostafa- 6'9 TCU forward (rising COVID senior)

Mostafa spent four seasons (one of them as a redshirt) with Coastal Carolina, then transferred to TCU for 2023-2024. While his year with the Horned Frogs was pretty quiet (10 minutes and 3 points per game), he had quite the career in Conway with the Chanticleers, starting 80 games and averaging 12.6 ppg, 9.4 rpg, and shooting 54% from the floor. In his final season with Coastal, he led the Sun Belt in offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds, and double-doubles. A behemoth of a human being at 6'9 & 250 lbs, Mostafa will be a force to be reckoned with down low in Conference USA next year. My bold and uneducated prediction at this early stage would make him the odds-on favorite to lead the team in points next season.





Kamari Lands- 6'8 Arizona State guard (rising junior)

Lands' story is similar to Hall's minus the TN affiliation. Lands was a top 100 player out of high school who attended some of the most touted high school basketball programs in the country (La Lumiere, Prolific Prep, & Hillcrest Prep). However he has yet to make a splash at the college level, averaging 6 points on 33% shooting with Louisville two years ago, and 4.5 points on 28% shooting with Arizona State last year. Still, Lands was able to average around 20 minutes a game with both teams, which may be a sign that he can hold his own defensively. Like Hall, there is a wide range of outcomes for him, but Middle has had success with players like Lands in the past who hope that leveling down can get their feet back under them and return their confidence.





Christian Fussell- 6'10 UT Martin forward (rising COVID senior)

Fussell needs no introduction as many remember him from spending his first three college seasons with Middle Tennessee. He returns from UT-Martin with the same level of production he had during his time in Murfreesboro. Given what Middle already has at the center role, I think Fussell makes for a great combination of a practice body, an injury insurance piece, and a positive mature voice in the locker room.



