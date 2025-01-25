Offensive lineman prospect RaiShaun McHaney talks recruitment, MTSU OV

McHaney received interest from MTSU after the new year started and picked up an offer on Jan. 6.

Middle Tennessee has already signed 17 of their 18 commits in the 2025 class, but before they close shop and start prepping for 2026s, they’re looking at a final prospect in this cycle. That player is 6’8, 260lb offensive tackle RaiShaun McHaney from Indianapolis, who holds five Division I offers but is still uncommitted.

Just a few weeks later, he would take an official visit on Jan. 23 to see the campus and talk to his potential coaching staff. Aside from that, he spent time playing games and hanging out with early enrollees Kyle Larkin, Stanley Anderson-Lofton, and Kiandrea Barker.

The big offensive tackle is athletic for his size, plays with violent intentions, and is highly competitive with a lot of energy on the field. These are all traits that OL coaches Kendall Simmons and Baer Hunter love.

He had been curious about MTSU since they first reached out, but that curiosity grew after getting to campus and seeing the program's trajectory. He spoke with head coach Derek Mason and the position coaches, who impressed the high school senior.

"They [Coach Simmons and Coach Hunter] love my athleticism and aggressiveness. They're both enjoyable and authentic people," said McHaney. "With a fairly new coaching staff and an ambitious head coach, I believe Middle is headed in the right direction."

The Indiana native still has a final visit scheduled with the UCF Knights this weekend before committing on Feb. 5.

Army, UCF, Eastern Illinois, and MTSU are schools that have mutual interests and stand out to him.



