Offense straining to finish drives as conference play approaches

Finishing. One word that could summarize what this Middle Tennessee football team's woes have come down to so far this season. It has been a significant problem for this year's team, whether finishing drives with seven points without turning the ball over or finishing open-field tackles. That all came to a point in this week's game against Duke as three first quarter fumbles took the Blue Raiders out of the game completely. "Good game by Duke. I thought they were physical and ran to the ball. They were able to cause a total of five turnovers on the day and that's a lot of turnovers," head coach Derek Mason said postgame.

Two of those first quarter fumbles were after tailback Terry Wilkins had found a running lane and picked up positive yardage. Duke would add two scores after recovering the pair of fumbles, which turned out to be a gut-wrenching blow to Middle Tennessee's chances against ACC opponent Duke. "Terry is going to have to play for us this year. He was upright (tonight). He was not running behind his pads and that's what we talk about as running backs," Mason said. "He was upright and we saw it last week. I made a comment to Terry about it last week about coming through the ball upright. Now, people are hunting for the football, looking to put a hat on it. This Duke team, they did a good job." Flip Credle had a big game as a rusher, posting over a hundred yards on the night. He seconded that the unit needs to improve on the pad level that the group runs with. "Running with lower pads, being more physical, and just tucking the ball when you're in traffic," he said on what needs to improve to prevent turnover opportunities for a defense. Anytime you face a Manny Diaz-led defense, you will get an athletic and aggressive defense and that was the case once again this past Saturday. "I thought they were the aggressor," said Mason.

