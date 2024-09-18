Newly in-state senior defensive tackle Etison Pholo on MTSU radar

Etison Pholo during his gameday visit this weekend

The staff hosted a significant recruiting weekend emphasizing the trenches as Middle Tennessee faced off against archrival Western Kentucky in another episode of the 100 Miles of Hate rivalry. One of the visitors, Etison 'Polo' Pholo, has been on the Blue Raiders' radar since transferring to in-state power McCallie this offseason. After he took in the gameday atmosphere, he caught up with GoMiddle.

After seeing the program a couple of times recently, he has seen up close the direction that these athletic programs are headed with new facilities and investment. "I can see that MTSU is committed to their athletes; they make sure that everything is going good." He says that extends to the coaching staff as well. He has connected with defensive line coach Vernon Hargreaves and likes the energy he has brought to the position room so far. "Coach Hargreaves is real with me. He’s been very honest with me on my last visit. I also like his urgency and energy that he has with his defensive line," he told GoMiddle.