Murfreesboro, TN – There’s always one certainty in sports, and that’s injuries. They’re unfortunate, sad, and terrifying, but it’s part of the game and a matter of when, not if, it will happen. However, losing two of your starting linemen in the first game of the season is less than ideal and has left the MTSU coaching staff scrambling to find replacements as they go through their gauntlet stretch of the season.

"It's always the next man up mentality. That goes from spring to summer to fall. You're always talking about next man up,” MTSU head coach Derek Mason says. “Julius [Pierce] unfortunately sustained an injury and was carted off the field. We'll miss him, but the idea that football stops there doesn't work."

"We got back in, and guys understand their roles. It will change up a bit on the offensive line, and we have to adapt and adjust now, and we get days to do it."

Injury Bug

If you watched The Tennessee Tech game, you saw what happened to starting center Julius Pierce; he suffered a nasty lower-leg injury that led to him being carted off the field. There isn’t a definite answer, but we know he will miss a significant amount of time.

J’Shun Bodiford, who came into the season as the starting left tackle, is also banged up. Not positive about what injury he sustained or how long he will be out, but he was not listed on the depth chart for the Ole Miss game, so he’s out for at least a week or two.

The final piece of the offensive line that is still unknown is sixth-year senior right guard Ethan Ellis, who has appeared in 19 games and has made seven starts in two seasons at MTSU. He has yet to be listed on the depth chart for the first two weeks of the 2024 campaign, unsure of his situation now.