As it currently stands, the MTSU football program is ahead of schedule as it pertains to recruiting for the class of 2025. No more are the days when the football season starts and there are two guys committed to the Blue Raiders. Middle Tennessee State stands with eight known verbal commitments for 2025, and they look to capitalize and add more. Going into the weekend MT had five guys committed to head man Coach Derek Mason. Coming out of the weekend there were eight, after three guys pledged to Mason on Saturday.

The very first commitment that the Blue Raiders received Saturday was from heralded three-star defensive tackle, Anthony Smith. Around the middle of the day, Smith gave his pledge to the Blue Raiders.

Smith from the Sunshine state of Florida, and is a defensive tackle all the way. His Rivals profile indicates that he is over 6'1 and 311 pounds. On his social media, his bio indicates that he is a defensive tackle that is 6'2 and 280 pounds. Either way you slice it, Smith possesses the the size and frame to be a contributing defensive tackle at Middle Tennessee State. Coach Mason and company were swimming with some alligators when it came to Smith's recruitment. He claims offers form the following.Akron, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Indiana, Liberty, Miami (FL), Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon State, Pitt, Syracuse, Temple, Texas A&M, Toledo, and USF.



After Anthony Smith hopped in the boat, Wilson Hodges, a coveted tight end prospect, pledged to the Blue Raiders. It is worth emphasizing that the previous regime under Rick Stockstill did not value the tight end spot as an asset that can be deployed and used in games. Coach Mason seems to very much value the tight end spot. The new minted MT tight end took to social media to announce he is "1000 percent committed."



Hodges' recruitment was another heavy hitter battle. Hodges boasts offers from: - App State -Arkansas State - Jackson State - Liberty - Louisiana - Louisiana Tech - Marshall - ODU - SEMO -Southern Miss - ULM - UT-Martin - West Virginia

Middle Tennessee State was not done on the 23rd after landing two prioritized targets. Defensive back Camari Hall completed the commitment trifecta, when he pledged to MTSU in the early afternoon.

Prior to committing to Middle Tennessee State, Hall had collected five offers from FCS and FBS schools. Obviously one of those schools was MT.

Outside of the Middle Tennessee State offer, he holds offers from Campbell, Coastal Carolina, UTC, and Liberty. Rivals has Hall pegged to be a safety at the next level. Last season Hall was a safety at McArthur High School, which is situated in Hollywood Florida. Hall considers himself to be an "athlete." The current MT staff wants versatile defensive backs who can play multiple spots, and Hall seems to fit that mold. Yes, he is a safety, but he has the tools in the tool box to play other secondary spots.

**Overall look at the current class*** Out of the eight prospects committed for the 2025 class, five of those eight guys are labeled as offensive pieces. Those offensive pieces are: - Wide Receiver Ben Hubbard - Offensive lineman Bo Bryan - Quarterback Stanley Anderson-Lofton - Running back Raikeyrean Chandler - Tight End Wilson Hodges. ***The defensive players are as follows*** - Linebacker Joel Lowenberg -Defensive tackle Anthony Smith - Defensive back Camari Hall