MTSU looks for answer at second base following Cooper Clapp injury

It’s never ideal to have injuries in sports, especially early in the season. But that’s what MTSU has to work with, as just eight days into the college baseball season, one of its star players is sidelined due to a hand injury.

Second baseman Cooper Clapp transferred this summer from Southwestern Florida CC after a solid 2024 campaign with the Bucs, where he batted .283 with eight home runs and 38 RBI in 57 games. He showed out in the fall and earned a starting spot with the Blue Raiders. Clapp contributed significantly on Opening Day, collecting three base knocks and driving in three runs. But he broke a bone in his hand during a ninth-inning at-bat in game two of the Friday doubleheader.

“He had a hamate bone break and was able to have surgery this recent Thursday. That’s two weeks in a cast, and then he’ll have rehab, but it’s undetermined how long it will take after that, so he’ll miss a few weeks,” says MTSU head coach Jerry Meyers.

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout had the same injury in 2023 and missed seven weeks after surgery. It's not a guarantee Clapp is out that long, but a broken hamate bone generally takes six to eight weeks to heal fully. Theoretically putting his return date around early April, which is the first few weeks of Conference USA play. Losing a starter is tough, but they will now turn to senior Clay Badylak, who is in his second season with the Blue Raiders.

The Ohio native struggled in his first start of the year, going 0-for-2 against Alabama, but has put together two excellent games this weekend against Fairleigh Dickinson. Badylak has collected four hits, five RBI, two walks, and a stolen base in two games against the Knights.

“I was trying to stay with our approach and sit fastball up and pull breaking balls, keep them out of the air, and just try to hit hard ground balls,” he said following a 6-4 win on Friday.