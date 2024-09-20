MTSU has the attention of three-star Archie Roseman going into home stretch

(Photo by Shayne Pickering)

Local defensive tackle Archie Roseman V has been a dominant presence on the interior to start his senior season as he continues to hear from programs, including Middle Tennessee. "Honestly, the biggest thing is just my energy. Obviously, I am a lot more stronger and physical, but I am a lot more dominant now. I can't be blocked," he said, describing what has improved in his senior season.

As he's taken that jump on the field, the programs interested in him haven taken notice. One coach that fits that description is MTSU defensive line coach Vernon Hargreaves, who has let Roseman know that his type of dominance up front needs to stay in Murfreesboro. "He likes how dominant I am. I'm a big presence in the middle of the field and I attract the offensive line, so even when I get double-teamed, I'm still making plays." He was able to take in somewhat of a gameday atmosphere at MTSU when he visited for the season opener against Tennessee Tech. Although the weather was a pain during the game, Roseman says he had a fun visit. "It got delayed like three hours, but I stayed for it. That game was really close and got down to the wire. It was fun," he told GoMiddle.



Archie Roseman gets ready to take on a double team (Photo by Shayne Pickering)

As he works through the recruiting process, arguably the Blue Raiders' greatest competition at this point has been Vanderbilt, where he also took a gameday visit. During the trip, he was impressed with the new stadium. On the coaching side, he has connected with the personal teaching method that defensive line coach Larry Black exhibits. "It's an amazing atmosphere. The defensive line coach, Coach Black, the way he works with his players; he works with each player individually to make them better." As he looks at both programs, he has begun to hear from a pair of premier programs in the Sunshine State as well with both Florida and Miami beginning to show interest. As his season progresses, this will be the home stretch of the whole process for him, as he looks to get it wrapped up sooner rather than later. "I am planning on making a decision before the end of the season."