Middle Tennessee announced Derek Mason as their next head football coach on Wednesday.

Mason, 27-55 as head coach at Vanderbilt, and spent one year as the defensive coordinator for Auburn and Oklahoma State before taking the 2023 season off.

Now refreshed after a year away from the sidelines, Mason has one job : Win. Not just on the field, but off the field too. Mason, an energetic defensive minded coach, will be tasked with winning over the community, high school prospects, and the football team over the next few months.

Still, Mason’s arrival in Murfreesboro comes with questions that need to be answered.

Why did he struggle at Vandy and why can he succeed at MT? Vanderbilt is a tough place to win. The academic standards can make recruiting difficult and Vanderbilt lacks the facilities and budget of its SEC counterparts. Still, a .329 batting average may be good in baseball, but it’s not ideal for a football coach. Why will things be different in Murfreesboro?

What kind of offense will he run? Mason ran a pro-style offense at Vanderbilt and indicated that he wants to be physical at the point-of-attack on Wednesday. Will he stay true to his pro-style roots or will he look for a more dynamic offensive with a physical downhill rushing attack? The answer to this question may make - or break - his time as Blue Raiders head coach.

How will he handle recruiting? The transfer portal and NIL can be a challenge or an opportunity. Can Mason’s staff use the portal and NIL to their advantage to bring a championship to the Boro?

Mason, 54, has the experience, relationships, and energy to bring a championship trophy back to Murfreesboro.

Can he do it? Only time will tell.