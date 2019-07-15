MT to Play in Myrtle Beach Invitational
News circulated on July 11 that the field and bracket for the 2019 Myrtle Beach Invitational was released.
The field consists of:
-Middle Tennessee State
-Villanova
-Mississippi State
-Tulane
-Ohio
-Baylor
-Utah
-Coastal Carolina
Here it is! The Official 2019 Myrtle Beach Invitational Bracket. We're looking forward to some exciting match-ups at #MBI19.— Myrtle Beach Invitational (@MyrtleInvite) July 11, 2019
Tickets go on sale to the public August 15th.
The bracket is set! Middle Tennessee opens the 2019 Myrtle Beach Invitational on Nov. 21 against 2016 & 2018 National Champion Villanova!
Details: https://t.co/pYiRGGw2tl pic.twitter.com/0h3g4Z8tNz
Middle Tennessee State opens up with college basketball powerhouse, Villanova. The other two teams on the opposite side of the bracket are the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Tulane Green Wave.
The winner of MT and Villanova will square off with the winner of Mississippi State and Tulane. The loser of the first round game will meet the loser of the corresponding game.
On the opposite side of the bracket are two contests. The Ohio Bobcats will play the Baylor Bears in round one, while Utah will play Coastal Carolina.
The game will be at the HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina. The HTC Center holds 3,212 people.
***The Field***
-MTSU: Did not make postseason last year. Finished 12th in Conference USA. 8-10 in C-USA play.
- Villanova: NCAA tournament team (six seed) last season. Winners of the Big East (13-5 in league play). 26-10 overall in 2018-2019 basketball season.
-Mississippi State: NCAA tournament team (five seed) last season. Finished 6th in SEC regular season (14 team league). 10-8 in conference play.
-Tulane: Did not qualify for postseason last season. Did not win a single conference game. zero wins and 18 losses in the American Conference.
-Baylor: NCAA tournament team last season (nine seed). Finished 4th in Big 12 last season.
-Ohio: Did not qualify for postseason in 2018-2019. Six wins and 12 losses in the MAC.
-Utah: Finished third in the Pac 12. 11 wins and seven losses in league play.
-Coastal Carolina: Competed in CBI postseason tournament. Lost to DePaul in CBI semifinals. Finished seventh in the Sun Belt Conference.