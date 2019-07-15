News circulated on July 11 that the field and bracket for the 2019 Myrtle Beach Invitational was released.

Here it is! The Official 2019 Myrtle Beach Invitational Bracket. We're looking forward to some exciting match-ups at #MBI19 . Tickets go on sale to the public August 15th. @BaylorMBB @CoastalMBB @MT_MBB @HailStateMBK @OhioMBasketball @GreenWaveMBB @UtahMBB @NovaMBB pic.twitter.com/XmBMQTgBqp

The bracket is set! Middle Tennessee opens the 2019 Myrtle Beach Invitational on Nov. 21 against 2016 & 2018 National Champion Villanova! #BlueRaiders 🔵⚪️⚡️ Details: https://t.co/pYiRGGw2tl pic.twitter.com/0h3g4Z8tNz

Middle Tennessee State opens up with college basketball powerhouse, Villanova. The other two teams on the opposite side of the bracket are the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Tulane Green Wave.

The winner of MT and Villanova will square off with the winner of Mississippi State and Tulane. The loser of the first round game will meet the loser of the corresponding game.

On the opposite side of the bracket are two contests. The Ohio Bobcats will play the Baylor Bears in round one, while Utah will play Coastal Carolina.

The game will be at the HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina. The HTC Center holds 3,212 people.



