Middle Tennessee offers dynamic transfer tight end

The 6’5, 245lb flex tight end is an ideal fit as he offers a huge yet lean frame and athleticism that you rarely see from someone who plays his position.

Transfer season is upon us, so Coach Derek Mason gets to go through his “free agency” period to fill voids in his roster. With All-CUSA tight end Holden Willis graduating, MTSU needed to bring in a replacement, and they’ve found a potential suitor in former FAU tight end Wyatt Sullivan , who picked up an offer recently.

As soon as he entered the portal, coaches Vernon Hargreaves and Joe Ganz began recruiting him and stuck out to the big tight end.

“I like Coach Hargreaves and Coach Ganz. We had a long talk, and they both seemed very genuine while recruiting me,” Sullivan said. “They liked my route running and playmaking ability and see me battling to replace their starter [Holden Willis].”

The ATL native was a three-star athlete coming out of high school, choosing the FAU Owls over Western Kentucky, Charlotte and others. He didn’t see much playing time in his freshman season but would appear in nine games the following year.

With just five career receptions in his first two seasons, he would hope to break out with the Owls in 2024 but Sullivan did not have the year he envisioned. However, he showed flashes throughout the year, especially against North Texas, where he hauled in three passes for 71 yards and a score.

He finished his redshirt sophomore season with 13 catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns before entering the portal last month. Since entering, Sullivan has received 13 offers from G5 schools, including the Blue Raiders and other CUSA foes.