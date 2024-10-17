Middle Tennessee offers 2026 receiver Corey Barber during stellar season

in other news
As Cornelius Williams establishes his board at the receiver position for the 2026 recruiting cycle, he has gone back to his home state of Alabama to offer Spain Park standout Corey Barber.
After transferring to Spain Park, the junior wideout has been on an impressive tear and has begun receiving more attention. However, the Blue Raiders have officially put their hat in the ring and are his third offer to this point, joining UAB and Louisiana-Monroe.
Typically, this coaching staff has waited to talk to a potential recruiting target in person to extend an offer, but Williams noticed Barber's strong start and was ready to send him an offer right away.
"What's funny is I was asleep at home and my dad woke me up out of my sleep at like 10 pm and told me the big news," Barber said.
With the offer in hand, the junior receiver is ready to take the trip to Murfreesboro and get his first look at the program and the coaching staff.
"Coach Williams and I spoke before briefly through text message, but I can't wait to get down to campus and talk to him personally," he told GoMiddle.
While he has yet to speak in depth with the coaches, he is excited to learn how he can contribute to what this staff is looking to accomplish offensively. While he learns about the potential fit with Middle Tennessee, he believes he can bring a lot off the field in addition to his abilities as a playmaker.
"I haven't visited campus yet, so I'm yet to meet most of the staff, but the things I feel I can add to a receiver room at the next level are my leadership, my support as a teammate, and my playmaking abilities."
This offseason, Corey Barber made the decision to transfer from Clay-Chalkville to Spain Park and it has paid dividends for the talented playmaker. Playing in every game for the 7-0 Jaguars, he has recorded 39 receptions for 811 yards and 10 touchdowns.
He says a combination of essential things has gone into the team's success this season, which included a victory over Williams' alma mater Hoover 39-37, where Barber hauled in nine receptions for 202 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
"What has gone into starting our season off here is our work in the weight room, our bond as a team, our discipline, our willingness to win, and most of all, our amazing coaching staff."
