Middle Tennessee men's basketball impresses in season opening victory

Basketball is back in the 'Boro! For the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, its return could not have come any sweeter.

After a disappointing 2023-24 season and a long offseason of rebuilding, the Blue Raiders are back and kicking the season off with a victory over Division III, Oglethorpe Stormy Petrels. For Nick McDevitt and company, it was never in doubt.

Beginning with the box score, it was a dazzling display from Jestin Porter, who was selected as a favorite to make the All-Conference USA first team. Porter was highly efficient and effective in this game, scoring 20 points in 27 minutes on 6-9 shooting (66%), five of his six made attempts coming from beyond the arc.

Porter also brought down two defensive boards and a steal. As the leading scorer, it is truly a performance worth celebrating for Jestin Porter.