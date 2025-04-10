Middle Tennessee loses lone 2026 commit as Bryce Fulda decommits

The defensive end has seen more interest come his way since committing here on February 3rd and that has led to the three-star deciding to re-open his recruitment, he tells Rivals .

Middle Tennessee has suffered a blow to its recruiting class as the Blue Raiders lose their lone 2026 commit, Bryce Fulda .

When he initially committed, he caught up with GoMiddle to discuss his decision.

“I chose MTSU because of the coaching staff, the blue-collar mantra, and because I was wanted here. Coach Vernon Hargreaves and the staff have maintained consistent communication, which made me feel Middle Tennessee State was home,” he had said.

The defensive lineman from the Sunshine State made his way to campus twice this past season, once on Oct. 5 for a bye-week visit and again for the Liberty game.

Fulda had a productive junior year, racking up 64 tackles, 30 TFLs, 19 QB hurries, and 11 sacks.

He will now look to explore his options in his recruitment further before reaching a decision. When it comes to the Blue Raiders, they will continue their search for players who can set the edge long-term.