Middle Tennessee lands DB Elijah Hunter Jr., former Georgia State commit

"The visit was great. What stood out to me the most is how real the coaches are; they don't just throw you lies because they want you. They tell you straight up," he told GoMiddle .

With the dead period over, he visited MTSU starting on January 9th to get a feel for what the program could truly offer him as he looked for a new home following his commitment. It is safe to say the visit went well.

Middle Tennessee has finally added a high school cornerback to its incoming recruiting class, with the Blue Raiders landing the talents of former Georgia State commit Elijah Hunter Jr.

During the visit, he was able to build a connection with secondary coach Bryce Lewis, who added the first player to this class with corner flexibility. As the team looks to complete a total overhaul at the position this season, early playing time is certainly on the table for the incoming freshman.

"The coach I talked to the most was coach B-Lew. He was just tellin me how if I come in and WORK for it the spot can be mine. He truly believes in me."

While he might be the only incoming high school corner prospect, he is coming in with a talented group of prep defensive backs. That was something that stood out to him and has him excited to change the perspective around the secondary as a whole with this young core.

"I feel like I'm coming in with a good class, so starting as a freshman with this whole new team, like being a part of this turning point, would be great."

His size at 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds should allow him to handle collegiate physicality right away and his athleticism can keep him on the field. He demonstrates the staff's continued efforts to add long, physical, and athletic players on the back end of the defense.