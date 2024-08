Williams helps bolster the amount of experience in the edge rusher position room, spending five seasons in the power conference ranks at Ohio State and Vanderbilt. He spent two years with the Buckeyes, redshirting as a freshman, and then appeared in five games the following year for a team that made the College Football Playoff. Following the conclusion of that season, he would transfer to Vanderbilt ahead of the 2020 season to play for head coach Derek Mason. He would spend three years in Nashville, appearing in eight games in the 2022 season for the Commodores.

He was out of football last year, but the NCAA has granted him a seventh year of eligibility, considering his first season at Vanderbilt would qualify as an extra COVID year. He brings great size at 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds to use off the edge and be another voice on this defense for what Derek Mason is trying to get done.