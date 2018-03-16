What a run!
For sixteen years, Kermit Davis served as the ambassador of Middle Tennessee basketball and completely embraced the Murfreesboro community. He leaves behind a generation of thankful, yet broken-hearted fans who will always consider him a Blue Raider.
But, like all good things, Davis’ tenure in Murfreesboro is coming to an end. At the conclusion of the Blue Raider season, Davis will be returning to his home state of Mississippi to rebuild the Rebel basketball program.
While fans will look back at the three trips to the NCAA tournament, two trips to the NIT, and victories over power conference foes as the brightest moments in Blue Raider history, it’s time to move on. It’s time to look towards the future. The best days of Blue Raider basketball may still lie ahead.
Let's take a look at some key areas as the Blue Raiders look to reload.
And, while we may look to the future, we will never forget the past.
FUTURE FINANCIALS
According a report by the Daily News Journal, Davis’ most recent contract includes a $700,000 buyout.
In other words, athletic director Chris Massaro just hit the financial jackpot. He now has the money to pay the buyout of a standing head coach, increase the salaries of the new coaching staff, or use the funds as a down payment for the upcoming athletic capital campaign.
Either way you slice it, it'll be a nice payday that will soften the blow, so to speak.
FUTURE COACHES:
With the foundation already laid, Massaro will have plenty of choices to replace Kermit Davis.
Make no mistake about it - Middle Tennessee is a viable job right now. Someone will come and they will fall in love with Murphy Center and the university.
They will feel the energy and move their family to Murfreesboro. They will make this community their home. Sure, they may change the curtains, add some rugs, and slap on a coat of fresh paint, but it’s still Murfreesboro. It’s still Murphy Center. Come November, it’ll still be Blue Raider basketball.
FUTURE PROSPECTS:
With multiple high profile upsets in the NCAA tournament, Davis made the Middle Tennessee's brand synonymous with some of the nation’s top mid-major basketball programs.
Recruiting steadily improved and Davis’ last class may go down as his best ever. K.J. Buffen, Tye Fagan, and Carlos Curry may be the most talented high school seniors Davis signed in his tenure as head coach and even many of the nation’s top prospects are now interested in the Blue Raiders.
It'll be on the new staff to pick that component up and keep it going, but there's no reason to think MT will do anything other than reload rather than rebuild.