What a run!

For sixteen years, Kermit Davis served as the ambassador of Middle Tennessee basketball and completely embraced the Murfreesboro community. He leaves behind a generation of thankful, yet broken-hearted fans who will always consider him a Blue Raider.

But, like all good things, Davis’ tenure in Murfreesboro is coming to an end. At the conclusion of the Blue Raider season, Davis will be returning to his home state of Mississippi to rebuild the Rebel basketball program.

While fans will look back at the three trips to the NCAA tournament, two trips to the NIT, and victories over power conference foes as the brightest moments in Blue Raider history, it’s time to move on. It’s time to look towards the future. The best days of Blue Raider basketball may still lie ahead.

Let's take a look at some key areas as the Blue Raiders look to reload.

And, while we may look to the future, we will never forget the past.