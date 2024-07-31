Last evening, the football team kicked off fall camp, and the coaching staff capitalized on the check-in day by hosting a cookout event for the team and a handful of recruiting targets. One of those recruits was local three-star athlete Dominic Taylor. He has been a standout at both running back and safety for nearby Riverdale but will start his Blue Raider career working as a running back under position coach Calvin Lowry.
GoMiddle covers the details of the new commitment.
Taylor is the second running back commit of this recruiting class, joining fellow in-state tailback Rai Chandler. After coming back from injury, he became a significant part of a prolific Warriors offense, rushing for 537 yards and seven touchdowns. As he heads into his senior season, he should be a focal point for head coach Will Kriesky.
The versatile athlete has shown his playmaking abilities on both sides of the ball at the high school, gaining offers from Auburn, Indiana, Liberty, Memphis, Vanderbilt, and Western Kentucky, among others.
The three-star chose the Blue Raiders after announcing a final four of Liberty and the in-state Memphis, Middle Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.
When the new coaching staff first arrived in Murfreesboro, Taylor was one of the first players they sent an offer out to in this recruiting cycle. After extending the offer, they quickly pushed to get him on campus, and he would visit for one of the initial junior day recruiting events.
He would follow that up by visiting for the cookout event this weekend, where he would be around other in-state targets, including tailback commit Rai Chandler.
Those visits allowed Middle Tennessee the opportunity to show the program to Taylor, and now he is committed as a significant piece of the Blue Raiders' 2025 recruiting class.
