Local prospects stand out at Tennessee Prep Redzone camp

2026 in-state guard Camden Goforth on his visit to MTSU

GoMiddle attended the Tennessee Prep Red Zone camp last Saturday and saw several talented upcoming prospects in the state. As we watched prospects test out in athletic and competitive settings, some players began to stand out from the pack.

Camden Goforth is a standout in-state guard in the 2026 class, boasting great size and physicality. With the athletic testing, he could show a 5.12 40-yard dash time at nearly 310 pounds. He also measured in with absolutely massive hands at 11 inches. Once he got to the lineman drills and competition part of the camp, he stood out even more, finishing the day with a couple of punishing pancakes. Regarding his recruitment, he is finally starting to see it take off. Georgia State is one program offered after his strong junior season, and he made it into MTSU at the end of the season. He should be one of the top offensive linemen in the state for the 2026 cycle.

Local 2027 receiver Brylan Oduor does not currently hold any offers, but that will not be the case for too long. His combination of length, size, and footwork makes him a high-potential underclassman in the state. He began working the camp circuit last summer, including camping at Middle Tennessee, where he showed out.

While the class of 2029 might seem very far away and one might be right to think that, but Maddox Porter should be able to make an immediate impact at Ensworth. He already possesses great size as a receiver and was open to doing whatever he wanted athletically in any format. He has strong hands and gets open in a variety of ways. Once he starts consistently attacking the football, he will be a matchup nightmare for defensive backs. He should be one of the top underclassmen in the state moving forward.

ALCOA 2026 Offensive Tackle Jacob Crow

Jacob Crow is listed at 6-foot-8, which could be very accurate. He is athletic in general, let alone for his size, and brings the physicality you would expect from an ALCOA offensive lineman. He will need to grow into his frame, but a strong senior season could earn him some college interest.

MTCS 2027 Offensive Lineman Ben Hale

Ben Hale is another local standout who overwhelms the competition with his massive 6-foot-5 frame. His physicality is his best trait, and that was evident in one-on-ones, where his strong anchor and motor allowed him to stonewall defensive tackles from his guard spot. He is still growing into his own as a player but was able to quickly pick up the coaching he received from a college coach and apply it. Expect for college interest to begin to come his way, especially if he can refine his game this offseason with his junior season up next.

Blackman 2027 Defensive Lineman James Stewart

James Stewart is another local standout who shined in the camp setting. He has a nice frame to work with and knows how to generate power in his push to get to where he wants to be on the line of scrimmage. The defensive lineman was at several MTSU games this fall and should move into a more prominent role at Blackman moving forward with his former teammate Archie Roseman V coming to play for the Blue Raiders.

Eagleville 2029 Offensive Tackle Barrett Hudson

The area around Murfreesboro can claim a lot of young up-and-coming talent and Barrett Hudson is a new name to watch. He already has great size for a rising freshman in a well-built frame and was a force to be reckoned with. He has a strong combination of size, physicality, and athleticism that should allow him to have plenty of success at the high school level.

Briarcrest Christian 2029 Defensive Lineman Braxton Logan