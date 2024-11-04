Local point guard Jax Howard commits to Middle Tennessee

Local point guard Jax Howard gives Blue Raiders first 2025 commit (Photo by The Webb School)

As the men's basketball team kicked off their regular season today, they also began to put together their 2025 recruiting class, picking up the first commit in local point guard Jax Howard on his birthday. After he committed to the program, he caught up with GoMiddle to recap his decision.

The new point guard commit is a local standout, running the show for Tennessee power The Webb School. Being able to play for the local school at the next level is something that caught his attention. "Committing to a local program means a lot to me," he told GoMiddle. "I know a lot of people in this community and I hope to see them in the stands over these next 4 years! I am excited to be able to play in front of people I know and love." The program still had to win him over and that was done by showing him a family atmosphere inside of the program as they enter this season with some new excitement. "My confidence in MTSU came from seeing how much of a family atmosphere it was. Everyone loves everyone there, and I wanted to be a part of that."