2019 Oakland High (TN) prospect Keishawn Davidson to test the market
The recruiting fallout for Middle Tennessee continues.
Following former head coach Kermit Davis' decision to leave the program in favor of Ole Miss, the Blue Raiders turned over their entire 2018 recruiting class, releasing all three signees unconditionally after each requested their release.
And now they find themselves back to square one with their 2019 class as well.
Oakland High (TN) point guard Keishawn Davidson, who was the lone '19 commit to this point, took to Twitter Wednesday night to announce he was reopening his recruitment. Davidson cited the coaching change at MT as the main reason for his decision.
April 18, 2018
Prior to committing to MT, Davidson had racked up offers from UAB, Murray State, Belmont, Lipscomb, Austin Peay and Morehead State and was also fielding interest from Vanderbilt.
During his junior campaign, Davidson emerged as one of the premiere jump shooters in the state of Tennessee, solidifying himself as an upper echelon scoring point guard. During his junior season, Davidson averaged 17.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game and was named first team all-area for his efforts.
With the success he had, it was predestined that more suitors would come after Davidson during his upcoming senior campaign. The Blue Raiders were certainly going to have to fight to keep him as it was. Now they'll need to fight even harder.