The recruiting fallout for Middle Tennessee continues.

Following former head coach Kermit Davis' decision to leave the program in favor of Ole Miss, the Blue Raiders turned over their entire 2018 recruiting class, releasing all three signees unconditionally after each requested their release.

And now they find themselves back to square one with their 2019 class as well.

Oakland High (TN) point guard Keishawn Davidson, who was the lone '19 commit to this point, took to Twitter Wednesday night to announce he was reopening his recruitment. Davidson cited the coaching change at MT as the main reason for his decision.