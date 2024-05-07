Fiorita recently caught up with GoMiddle to give the latest on his recruitment.

As the new coaching staff started to build their recruiting board for the 2025 cycle, several offers were quickly sent out this spring. One of those offers was sent to Mt. Juliet (Tenn.) star Atticus Fiorita . As the staff made it clear to the versatile athlete that there was a lot to like about his game, tight ends coach Joe Ganz dished out an offer.

As the coaching staff arrived in Murfreesboro, it was important for them to become a significant presence among local high schools close to the area. One of those high school football programs includes nearby Mt. Juliet, where Fiorita has looked dynamic as both a tight end and edge rusher. They've made him a target ever since, with most of the staff having had interactions with the three-star.

"I have talked to pretty much every coach. They said they love the idea of a hometown kid coming in and making a big contribution to the growth of the program right away."

There's a lot that stands out on both sides of the ball in his game, and that is something that stood out to the Blue Raider coaching staff as they identified the local star as a target.

"They said they love everything, from my motor and energy to my flexibility and ability to play multiple positions."

While he is a playmaker at multiple positions, Middle Tennessee likes him at tight end and believes he can come in and make an instant impact under coach Joe Ganz.

"Their message is that I have the potential to come in and contribute right away as a freshman due to the lack of depth at tight end right now."