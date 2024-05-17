Derek Mason and company continue to add players coming out of spring practice, this time reeling in the second commit of Middle Tennessee's 2025 recruiting class. Local product Bo Bryan announced his commitment to the Blue Raiders today, adding to the future of the offensive line group.

Bryan was part of a strong group of offensive linemen targets that made the trip to see the spring game on April 13th, which clearly paid dividends. On that trip, he connected with the coaching staff and built on his relationships with offensive line coaches Kendall Simmons and Baer Hunter.

"The visit was great. It was cool to talk to all the coaches before the game," he told GoMiddle following the spring game, "Coach Simmons and Coach Baer stayed on point with our previous connections about looking for tough, smart, and nasty linemen."

As he's continued to talk with the coaching staff, he found a role he believes he can fit in as a versatile lineman on the interior of the offensive line, where he can take advantage of his aggressiveness and athleticism up front.

"The staff has told me they like my aggressiveness and speed. They also said they could see me playing all five positions if needed, but I most likely would be an interior guy."