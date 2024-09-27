As he approached the beginning of his senior season, senior linebacker Micah Smith decided to get his recruitment wrapped up and commit to Middle Tennessee over other noteworthy options. Since then, he has shone on the field for Ensworth, showcasing his explosiveness in making plays all over the field on a talented defense. That defense was on full display last week as they shut down a talented Lipscomb Academy offense to remain undefeated. "It's a great win," Smith said. "This is a different type of Ensworth. We come out hot in the second half too."

He had a significant impact in shutting down the edge on his side of the field during the game. His future coaching staff witnessed his performance as linebackers coach A.J. Reisig was in attendance with coaches being allowed to see high school games right now. He has just begun to seriously form his connection with his future position coach, but he can already tell that it will be a successful partnership. "The connection with Coach Reisig has been nice. It's been nice talking to him. I just feel the connection already even though we've just met." Part of that for Smith was making the short trip to Murfreesboro to catch a game for himself, joining a handful of other commits for the game against Western Kentucky. "The visit was nice. They had three or four players come and talk to us about the school life and how football integrates with school, so it was nice to see about the off the field there. Although the game did not go as planned, it was still a nice experience to see where I can fit in."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5J4oCZbSBob21lIHRoaXMgd2Vla2VuZCEhIfCflLXimqrvuI88YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09uVG9wQXRobGV0aWNzP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBPblRvcEF0aGxldGljczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEFKUmVpc2lnP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEFKUmVpc2lnPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xhbmRhbllvdW50P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBMYW5kYW5Zb3VudDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0tWVkVV UDRiaXoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LVlZFVVA0Yml6PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IE1pY2FoIFNtaXRoIChATWljYWhzbWl0aF8wNykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NaWNhaHNtaXRoXzA3L3N0YXR1cy8xODM0NDE5 MDk4NTc2NDI5MTc4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAx MywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

When he gets to Middle Tennessee, he will transition from outside linebacker to inside linebacker. He has the skills to do this and the staff believes he has a strong amount of upside as they attempt to establish a future core to build around. "They like that I can play anywhere. They like my versatility and my athleticism. They said they want me to go to inside linebacker, so going from outside to inside, they think I can do it." A lot of what goes into playing inside linebacker is the intense mental aspect of the position, having to read and diagnose the play and then get everyone else in the front seven set. Smith has a unique advantage to expand his mental capacity for the position, with new Ensworth defensive coordinator Dillon Sanders, spending the last four years in the same role at Murray State. "With Coach Sanders' collegiate mind, he knows where I am trying to go, and he knows what it takes to get there, so he's brought that accountability."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWxmdGltZTogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9F bnN3b3J0aEZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBFbnN3b3J0aEZCPC9h PiAyOCwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NQkFGb290YmFs bD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATUJBRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDA8YnI+ PGJyPkl0IGhhcyBqdXN0IGJlZW4gdGhpcyBraW5kIG9mIG5pZ2h0IGZvciBF bnN3b3J0aC4gRXZlcnl0aGluZyBnb2luZyByaWdodC4gPGJyPjxicj5Mb29r IGF0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWljYWhzbWl0aF8w Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATWljYWhzbWl0aF8wNzwvYT4gb24g dGhpcyBwdXJzdWl0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9PMFFOV2xHbzE0 Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTzBRTldsR28xNDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBU eWxlciBQYWxtYXRlZXIgKEBUcGFsbWF0ZWVyODMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHBhbG1hdGVlcjgzL3N0YXR1cy8xODI5Njg2ODc0 MDczMzUwMjc4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAzMSwgMjAy NDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==