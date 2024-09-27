PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1MNkpKUEZWNzhNJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUw2SkpQRlY3OE0nLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1MNkpKUEZWNzhNJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Linebacker commit Micah Smith shines in front of future position coach

2025 in-state linebacker commit Micah Smith has had a strong start to the season
2025 in-state linebacker commit Micah Smith has had a strong start to the season (Shayne Pickering)
Shayne Pickering • GoMiddle
Recruiting and Team Insider
@shaynep_media

As he approached the beginning of his senior season, senior linebacker Micah Smith decided to get his recruitment wrapped up and commit to Middle Tennessee over other noteworthy options.

Since then, he has shone on the field for Ensworth, showcasing his explosiveness in making plays all over the field on a talented defense. That defense was on full display last week as they shut down a talented Lipscomb Academy offense to remain undefeated.

"It's a great win," Smith said. "This is a different type of Ensworth. We come out hot in the second half too."

Advertisement

He had a significant impact in shutting down the edge on his side of the field during the game. His future coaching staff witnessed his performance as linebackers coach A.J. Reisig was in attendance with coaches being allowed to see high school games right now.

He has just begun to seriously form his connection with his future position coach, but he can already tell that it will be a successful partnership.

"The connection with Coach Reisig has been nice. It's been nice talking to him. I just feel the connection already even though we've just met."

Part of that for Smith was making the short trip to Murfreesboro to catch a game for himself, joining a handful of other commits for the game against Western Kentucky.

"The visit was nice. They had three or four players come and talk to us about the school life and how football integrates with school, so it was nice to see about the off the field there. Although the game did not go as planned, it was still a nice experience to see where I can fit in."

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5J4oCZbSBob21lIHRoaXMgd2Vla2VuZCEhIfCflLXimqrvuI88YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09uVG9wQXRobGV0aWNzP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBPblRvcEF0aGxldGljczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEFKUmVpc2lnP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEFKUmVpc2lnPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xhbmRhbllvdW50P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBMYW5kYW5Zb3VudDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0tWVkVV UDRiaXoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LVlZFVVA0Yml6PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IE1pY2FoIFNtaXRoIChATWljYWhzbWl0aF8wNykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NaWNhaHNtaXRoXzA3L3N0YXR1cy8xODM0NDE5 MDk4NTc2NDI5MTc4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAx MywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

When he gets to Middle Tennessee, he will transition from outside linebacker to inside linebacker. He has the skills to do this and the staff believes he has a strong amount of upside as they attempt to establish a future core to build around.

"They like that I can play anywhere. They like my versatility and my athleticism. They said they want me to go to inside linebacker, so going from outside to inside, they think I can do it."

A lot of what goes into playing inside linebacker is the intense mental aspect of the position, having to read and diagnose the play and then get everyone else in the front seven set. Smith has a unique advantage to expand his mental capacity for the position, with new Ensworth defensive coordinator Dillon Sanders, spending the last four years in the same role at Murray State.

"With Coach Sanders' collegiate mind, he knows where I am trying to go, and he knows what it takes to get there, so he's brought that accountability."

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWxmdGltZTogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9F bnN3b3J0aEZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBFbnN3b3J0aEZCPC9h PiAyOCwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NQkFGb290YmFs bD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATUJBRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDA8YnI+ PGJyPkl0IGhhcyBqdXN0IGJlZW4gdGhpcyBraW5kIG9mIG5pZ2h0IGZvciBF bnN3b3J0aC4gRXZlcnl0aGluZyBnb2luZyByaWdodC4gPGJyPjxicj5Mb29r IGF0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWljYWhzbWl0aF8w Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATWljYWhzbWl0aF8wNzwvYT4gb24g dGhpcyBwdXJzdWl0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9PMFFOV2xHbzE0 Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTzBRTldsR28xNDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBU eWxlciBQYWxtYXRlZXIgKEBUcGFsbWF0ZWVyODMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHBhbG1hdGVlcjgzL3N0YXR1cy8xODI5Njg2ODc0 MDczMzUwMjc4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAzMSwgMjAy NDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

As he weighed his options for the collegiate level next season, he looked for a coaching staff that he could connect with and he found one at Middle Tennessee led by head coach, Derek Mason.

"Coach Mason is a good guy. He's not just a football coach, he's a life coach as well and I just feel like I can go to him with anything already."

With this recruiting class being among the first to build upon, Micah Smith will be someone who has the chance to be an impactful player for the Blue Raiders from an early stage.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pZGRsZXRlbm5lc3NlZS5y aXZhbHMuY29tL25ld3MvbGluZWJhY2tlci1jb21taXQtbWljYWgtc21pdGgt c2hpbmVzLWluLWZyb250LW9mLWZ1dHVyZS1wb3NpdGlvbi1jb2FjaCIsCiAg ICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7 CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVF bGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5 VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8g bG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2Ug YWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0 cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnRO b2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVz ZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJG bWlkZGxldGVubmVzc2VlLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGbGluZWJhY2tl ci1jb21taXQtbWljYWgtc21pdGgtc2hpbmVzLWluLWZyb250LW9mLWZ1dHVy ZS1wb3NpdGlvbi1jb2FjaCZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTE2JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNz X3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFn IC0tPgoKCg==