Lady Raiders land high-potential 6'10 center Nicole Dominguez

Now standing at 6-foot-10, center Nicole Dominguez has committed to join Middle Tennessee as a member of the 2025 recruiting class over programs such as Miami, Washington, Liberty, and USF. The Spaniard gives the Lady Raiders another big of the future to build around after this upcoming season.

No matter who you talk to about the women's basketball program, the message remains the same: to become one of the nation's best programs at the collegiate level. The Lady Raiders program has continued to work towards accomplishing that goal in this new era of athletics, whether with attacking development, the transfer portal, or high school recruiting. This offseason, especially, fans have seen an uptick in recruiting and have shown up once again with a massive pickup, literally.

As a member of Spain's U17 FIBA team this summer, she averaged 6.7 points and six rebounds in just 12 minutes per game. Her efficiency, scoring at a 50% clip without taking away from the integrity of an offense looking to constantly be in motion, should get Blue Raiders fans excited for the future.

On that Spanish team, she played behind highly heralded 2027 WNBA prospect Sara Okeke at the center position and she should be able to come in and contribute from an early point in her career as the program looks for the next potential star at the position.

Her best game came when she got extended playing time against Mexico in the 83-32 round of 16 victory. In nearly 18 minutes played, she recorded 16 points, nine rebounds, and three stocks (two steals + one block).

She has also flashed a perimeter shot when left open at points in her young career. When you put all together what she has the potential to become, you can see pretty quickly how she is an attractive option to be the successor to Anastasiia Boldyreva.