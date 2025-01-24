Kaden Martin looks to get football career back on track at Middle Tennessee

As the coaching staff at Middle Tennessee looks to construct the roster for the upcoming season, they have added some quarterback depth by adding Kaden Martin, son of Tee Martin.
The Blue Raiders lost some signal callers this offseason, whether to the transfer portal or to graduation, so adding a fourth quarterback to compete was going to be an intriguing part of the offseason.
As a prep player at Knoxville Catholic and other stops, Kaden flashed his potential on the football gridiron and baseball diamond. Following high school, he signed to play both sports at Miami.
After one season playing for the Hurricanes, he would enter the transfer portal. In his lone season, he played in two baseball games, totalling three at-bats.
He would look to continue his baseball career from there, including spending last summer with the Danville Otterbots of the prestigious Appalachian Summer League.
Now, he will look to follow in his father's footsteps and play the quarterback position once again. He comes from a championship pedigree as Tee would lead Tennessee to the 1998 national championship title. Now, the elder Martin is the quarterbacks coach for the Baltimore Ravens.
Kaden Martin adds some needed quarterback depth to the team after some losses to the transfer portal and graduation. He will join fellow signal callers Nick Vattiato, Roman Gagliano, and true freshman Stanley Anderson-Lofton.