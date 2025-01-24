Kaden Martin looks to get football career back on track at Middle Tennessee

Kaden Martin (second from left) and family with Matt Insell and his son (Matt Insell)

As the coaching staff at Middle Tennessee looks to construct the roster for the upcoming season, they have added some quarterback depth by adding Kaden Martin, son of Tee Martin. The Blue Raiders lost some signal callers this offseason, whether to the transfer portal or to graduation, so adding a fourth quarterback to compete was going to be an intriguing part of the offseason.

As a prep player at Knoxville Catholic and other stops, Kaden flashed his potential on the football gridiron and baseball diamond. Following high school, he signed to play both sports at Miami. After one season playing for the Hurricanes, he would enter the transfer portal. In his lone season, he played in two baseball games, totalling three at-bats. He would look to continue his baseball career from there, including spending last summer with the Danville Otterbots of the prestigious Appalachian Summer League.