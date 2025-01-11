Junior college offensive tackle Diego Blattler commits to MTSU

The big tackle committed to MTSU over programs such as UTEP, Eastern Illinois, and Lindenwood. He should immediately add some much-needed depth to the tackle position for the upcoming year.

Middle Tennessee continues to build momentum in the transfer portal this week after landing junior college offensive tackle Diego Blattler after an official visit.

Blattler has a massive frame at 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds, with room to add more weight. His length allows him to make contact on the line of scrimmage first and his strong core and athleticism allows for him to stop defensive linemen in their tracks.

Out of high school, he originally signed to play at Northern Colorado before ultimately choosing to go the junior college route. In JUCO, he would add a lot to his frame and see the field quickly. As a lighter high schooler, he was reportedly used as a tight end and receiver some.

He has played two seasons, which would usually mean he has two seasons and a redshirt available at his disposal, but the Diego Pavia ruling has made the eligibility status for all junior college prospects murkier.

Regardless, he comes to Murfreesboro with some collegiate experience which will be very much appreciated. The Blue Raiders needed another tackle to create depth and competition and Blattler should help in that regard.